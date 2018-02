What’s on: February 21 - March 4, 2018

To have your event listed email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, February 21

‘InSkin’ art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Jason Carlisle and Gudrun Stahl Sharpley. Runs to February 27. Free admission.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild in the Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm, the Rev Bryan Dixon.

Live theatre: Arletty Theatre presents Quilter and the Ghost at the Broadbent Theatre. Doors and bar 7pm, show 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101.

Thursday, February 22

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Middle Rasen Luncheon Club in the Methodist Chapel, noon.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm.

Ballroom Dance class in Market Rasen Festival Hall: beginners - 6pm - 7pm, improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance: peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479,

Friday, February 23

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Charity general knowledge quiz in The Nags Head, Middle Rasen, 7.30pm.

Saturday, February 24

Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.

Charity coffee morning in Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to LIVES.

Open morning at Market Rasen Town Council Offices in the Old Police Station, Dear Street, 10am - noon. Free refreshments available.

Art workshop - charcoal portraits - at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm

Cash Bingo in North Kelsey Village Hall, 7.30pm. Raffle and refreshments.

Newtoft bingo, 6pm for eyes down at 6.30pm.

Family Quiz Night at Rase Park, 7pm - 10pm. £7 per person. Teams of 4 to 6 (or make one up on the night). Includes warm supper. For tickets email: toni.lizwsj19@hotmail.com. Proceeds to local guides attending World Scout Jamboree 2019.

Sunday, February 25

Thinking Session - Home & Homelessness - at The Heneage Arms, Hainton. Doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start. Suggested donation £2, in aid of Shelter.

Monday, February 26

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tuesday, February 27

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Market Rasen Gardening Club in the Methodist Church Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Speaker: Gail Summerfield - Staff only Beyond this Point Please.

Wednesday, February 28

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 10am - noon

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rase WI annual meeting and social time in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in the Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Cynthia Bunch - Who do you think you are?

Thursday, March 1

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Binbrook WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Annual meeting and speaker Carolyn Vickers-Lingard on surviving double breast cancer.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: The Nukeleles. New members and visitors always welcome. Visitors £4.

Friday, March 2

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Saturday, March 3

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre/Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Sunday, March 4

Live theatre: Gonzo Moose present The Thing That Came from Over There, 7.30pm in Brigg & District Servicemen’s Club. Tickets £5 and £3 from 01652 657053.