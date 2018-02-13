What’s on: February 14 to 25, 2018

To have your event listed email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, February 14

‘InSkin’ art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Jason Carlisle and Gudrun Stahl Sharpley. Runs to February 27. Free admission.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday : Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Free family history workshop at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. Topic: Children. Details: 01673 844556.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild in the Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Felicity D - My Life in Music.

Thursday, February 15

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

Little Ones Club, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship lunch at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated on 01673 842859.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Liz Mayle - More about Caistor Conservation. Non members £4.

Friday, February 16

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Blood donor session at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 12.20pm - 2.50pm and 4.20pm to 7.20pm. Book an appointment on 0300 123 23 23.

Harry Potter event at Market Rasen Library, 2pm. Tickets £1 from the library desk or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Saturday, February 17

Fused glass workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking as February 14.

Snowdrop festival at St Peter’s Church, Gayton le Wold, 11am - 3pm.

Brocklesby Point to Point at Brocklesby Park. First race at noon. £10 E-Tickets from www.midlandspointing.com/shop/ Entry on gate £15 (under 16s free). Includes free race card. The racecourse is within Brocklesby Park, just off the A18 near Humberside Airport.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm

Sunday, February 18

Snowdrop festival at St Peter’s Church, Gayton le Wold, from 10.30am, ending at 3pm with a short service.

Snowdrop Sunday at Hackthorn Hall, noon - 4pm. Admission £3.50, under 14s free. Refreshments in village hall; potted bulbs sale in kitchen garden.

Monday, February 19

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall, 7.30pm.

Tuesday, February 20

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Every Tuesday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Beginners ballroom lessons in the Festival Hall, 6pm. Book in advance: email peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Grasby WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Open meeting: John Hall - When I was a kid. All welcome.

Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at The Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Go along and dance or call a dance or join the band. All ages welcome. £1.50. Contact 01472 887984, email reelygrim@gmail.com or just turn up. Find them on Facebook: Reely Grim Folk Dance or visit the website http://reelygrim.btck.co.uk/

Wednesday, February 21

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Group, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild in the Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm, the Rev Bryan Dixon.

Live theatre: Arletty Theatre present Quilter and the Ghost at the Broadbent Theatre. Doors and bar 7pm, show 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101.

Thursday, February 22

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

Little Ones Club, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Middle Rasen Luncheon Club in the Methodist Chapel, noon.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm.

Friday, February 23

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Charity general knowledge quiz in The Nags Head, Middle Rasen, 7.30pm.

Saturday, February 24

Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.

Charity coffee morning in Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to LIVES.

Open morning at Market Rasen Town Council Offices in the Old Police Station, Dear Street, 10am - noon. Free refreshments available.

Cash Bingo in North Kelsey Village Hall, 7.30pm. Raffle and refreshments.

Newtoft bingo, 6pm for eyes down at 6.30pm.

Family Quiz Night at Rase Park, 7pm - 10pm. £7 per person. Teams of 4 to 6 (or make one up on the night). Includes warm supper. For tickets email: toni.lizwsj19@hotmail.com. Proceeds to local guides attending World Scout Jamboree 2019