What’s on: December 6 - December 17, 2017

Wednesday, December 6

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Celebrating Louth - Bob Armstrong and Bridget Jones. Runs throughout December. Details: 01472 851605.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Art workshop: Festive still life, mixed media, at Rasen Hub 10am - noon. Cost £5. Details and booking: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Craft & Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Live music: Pop-up choir, made up of members of Lincoln Cathedral Choir, at St John’s Church, Brigg, 6.30pm. Free admission, donations gratefully received.

Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel Guild, 7.30pm. Trevor Tripp - A Spanish Walk.

Thursday, December 7

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Brigg Festival of Trees and Wreaths, St John’s Church, 10am - 3pm. Admission free; donations for Church funds welcome.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Seasonal stories and festive food.

Friday, December 8

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Dementia cafe at Wragby Town Hall, 10am - noon. Information and support available.

Brigg Festival of Trees and Wreaths, St John’s Church, 10am - 3pm. Admission free; donations for Church funds welcome.

Circle of Papercrafters at Wragby Methodist Church, 2pm. New members welcome. Cost £2.50. Details: Ann Lambert on 01673 857515.

Love theatre: Northumberland Theatre Company presents ‘The Princess and the Goblin’ at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6pm. Ages 5+ Tickets £7 and £5 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or 01673 842479.

Christmas Pub Quiz and raffle at Market Rasen Cricket Club, Rase Park. Food and drink available. Starts at 7.30pm.

Live music: The Lauren Housely Band at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230 or brianchudley@btinternet.com

Live music: Mister Keith at Caistor Town Hall. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door) from 01472 851075 or Caistor Post office.

Saturday, December 9

Catholic Church Christmas Fair in Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 12.30pm.

Charity coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am. Proceeds to Action for Children.

Craft workshop: leather and Gem pendant, at Rasen Hub, 10am - 3pm (one-hour lunchbreak). Cost £10. Details and booking: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Christmas coffee morning at Wragby Methodist Church, 10am - noon. All welcome.

Brigg Festival of Trees and Wreaths, as December 8.

Macmillan Fundraiser in Market Rasen Library, 10am - 2pm.

Parish of the Barkwith Group Christmas Fayre in East Barkwith Village Hall, 6pm start. Stalls, raffle and Father Christmas.

Christmas Bingo in St Michael’s Church, Newton by Toft, 7pm.

Live music: The Phoenix Singers in concert at Wragby Methodist Church, 7pm. Admission £5, including light refreshment. Details: 01673 857515.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, December 10

Brigg Festival of Trees and Wreaths, St John’s Church, 11am - 1pm. Admission free; donations for Church funds welcome.

Friends of Caistor Yarborough Academy Table Top Sale, on the sports halll, 1pm - 4pm. Admission free. Stalls £5, take your own table. Book on 01472 851383.

Monday, December 11

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rotary Carol Concert in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7pm.

Brigg Singers Christmas Concert in Brigg Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 including refreshments, from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053.

Tuesday, December 12

De Aston Year 7 Carol Service in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.30am.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Ladies Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Wednesday, December 13

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Free family history workshop at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. Christmas Past, present and future. For details call 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk

Tea dance in South Kelsey village hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £4 including refreshments.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Film night at Wragby Town Hall: The Jolson Story (1946, Certificate U) at 7pm. Admission £3 members, £5 non-members, children £2, including light refreshments at interval.

Middle Rasen Guild social evening in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Singing for Pleasure winter concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £7.

Caistor Flower Club Christmas arrangements workshop, 7.30pm in the town hall. Visitors welcome. Details: 01652 681737.

Thursday, December 14

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Tom Lane, Nigel Creasey and Terri Clarke - Christmas traditions. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Friday, December 15

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Brigg Singers Christmas Concert in Hibaldstow Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including refreshments, from 01652 656875.

Barnetby Silver Band Christmas Concert in Barnetby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, under 12s free. Details: 01652 688695.

Saturday, December 16

White Christmas Festival at Middle Church. Runs to January 2. Breakfast rolls in the Church Hall from 10am (today only).

Craft workshop: leather and wore work - make your own Christmas decoration. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Christmas tea at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Barnetby Silver Band Christmas Concert in Barnetby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, under 12s free. Details: 01652 688695.

Market Rasen Band Christmas Concert in The Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Admission £6.

Sunday, December 17

Market Rasen & District Choral Society Christmas Wassail at De Aston School, 2pm.