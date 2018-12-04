What’s on: December 5 - December 15, 2018

To have your event listed, email details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, December 5

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre by Tuesday Painters. Free admission. Check opening on 01472 851605.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Tweenie Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Christians Together in Craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details: as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Music Makers at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. For school age children. Details: 07843 755002 or 01472 475615.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm - Richard Alderson.

CATS present Goldilocks and the Three Bears in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets C£7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office, email info@catstheatre.co.uk or call 01472 851212.

Thursday, December 6

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Citizens Advice Bureau at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Appointment only. Call 0344 411 1444 to book a slot.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Every Thursday: Baby Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance as above.

Christmas shopping and pampering event at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 6pm - 9pm. Details: 01472 851065.

CATS present Goldilocks and the Three Bears in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets C£7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office, email info@catstheatre.co.uk or call 01472 851212.

Friday, December 7

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Coffee morning at The Poplars, Chapman Street, Market Rasen, 10.30am.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Roots and Routes - drawing the Christmas Story at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.30pm - 5pm. Details: 07443 577522 or 01472 851287.

CATS present Goldilocks and the Three Bears in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office, email info@catstheatre.co.uk or call 01472 851212.

Saturday, December 8

Breakfast with Santa at Caistor Parish Church, 9am. Book a place on 01472 851339.

Christmas Tree Festival at Caistor Parish Church, 10am - 4pm. Free admission.

Christmas Fayre at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - 2pm.

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am. All proceeds to Action for Children.

CATS present Goldilocks and the Three Bears in Caistor Town Hall, 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office, email info@catstheatre.co.uk or call 01472 851212.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm. Free to play.

Barkwith Group Christmas Fayre at East Barkwith Village Hall, 6pm.

Children’s live theatre: The Fabularium presents - Reynard The Fox in the Festival Hall, 6pm. Tickets from Garnett’s Sweet Shop.

Bingo at Newton Church, 7pm.

Walesby Old Church carol service, 7pm, with Gainsborough Salvation Army Band and De Capo.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm.

Sunday, December 9

Christmas Tree Festival at Caistor Parish Church, 11.30am - 4pm. Free admission.

Monday, December 10

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Rotary Club Christmas Concert in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7pm. Free admission.

Tuesday, December 11

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Free drop-in computer and IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Knitting and Reflection group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details as above.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Ladies Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Wednesday, December 12

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Family History drop-in workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Cost £10.

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club ground. Cost £2.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm - Christmas cards.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Danny the Wiz - Mind, Myth and Magic.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm - Social evening.

Caistor Flower Club in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Eleanor Landy - Let’s Party. Visitors £6.

Singing for Pleasure Winter Concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 on the door or from 01652 648435. Raffle proceeds to LIVES.

Thursday, December 13

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Peter Barnard - The Life of a Tudor Musician in a Rural Court. Details: westwoldsu3a.org .

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Friday, December 14

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Free lunchtime concert by Caistor’s young people at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 12.15pm - 12.45pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Market Rasen Lions Christmas quiz and big raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm.

Saturday, December 15

Grief and Loss group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm.

Christmas Family Fun in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Santa visiting Keelby, with the help of Caistor Lions, 5pm - 9pm (approx.)

Bingo at Toft Newton Village Hall. Eyes down 6.30pm.

Caistor Male Voice Choir Carol Concert in Caistor Parish Church 7pm.