What’s on: December 27, 2018 - January 5, 2019

•Some of the events listed are regular, weekly activities and they may not be running over the New Year period, so please check with the organisers.

Thursday, December 27

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10.30am - 11.30am and 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Sessions suitable for older siblings up to 8 years, when accompanied by a child under 5 years old. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Friday, December 28

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Saturday, December 29

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Live music: Jez Lowe & Kate Bramley, supported by John & Dianne Kirk, at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £11 from 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com

Sunday, December 30

Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am for two-hour ride. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook to check ride is going ahead.

Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Tuesday, January 1

Duck race at Middle Rasen.

Festive Walk: 9.30am – meet at the church, Tealby for a 13 mile hard hike with Lincoln Ramblers. All welcome . Details 01522-793928.

Wednesday, January 2

Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Festive Walk: 10am – meet at Viking Way, just north of Donington-on-Bain village for a 7 mile walk with Grimsby-Louth Ramblers. All welcome . Details 01472-508530

Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Festive Walk: 10.30am – meet at the station, Barnetby for a 7 mile walk with Scunthorpe Ramblers. All welcome . Details 01652-681970

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details: as above.

Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Thursday, January 3

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen methodist Church, 10am.

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Baby Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Chris Dale, author - My Road to Recovery. Visitors welcome.

Friday, January 4

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Bingo at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Saturday, January 5

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

○ To have your event listed, email details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk