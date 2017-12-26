What’s on: December 27, 2017 - January 7, 2018

Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, December 27

Seasonal walks: meet Willingham Woods picnic area 10.30am. 4-mile Woodland Walk or 8-mile Viking Way walk (walking boots recommended and take a packed lunch). Organised by Market Rasen walkers are Welcome group. Details: www.waw-rasen.org

Friday, December 29

Potty about Pots at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Craft activities for families organised by the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology (SLHA). Children must be accompanied. No need to book – just drop in. Admission free, with a £1 charge for each activity.

Saturday, December 30

Festive 50 Bike ride - riders in fancy dress, leaving Brigg market place at 10am. Raising funds for Scunthorpe and Grimsby Neonatal Intensive Care Units. Details: 01652 657053.

Sunday, December 31

Newtoft Social Club New Year’s Eve party, 8pm. Over 18s only.

Monday, January 1

Middle Rasen Duck Race from Parry’s Bridge in Low Church Road, noon.

Tuesday, January 2

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

Wednesday, January 3

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon. Call in with your stories, letters and nostalgia pictures

Citizens’ Advice Bureau (CAB) drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, January 4

3-4 months Top Tips at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Dan Cheetham - Walking the WW2 Freedom Trail. Visitors £4. Details: 01472 399009 or loretasloan@gmail.com .

Caistor WI annual meeting, supper and social in the town hall, 7.30pm. New members and visitors always welcome. (visitors £4). Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.

Friday, January 5

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7

Tree down weekend at Caistor. Various traffic and parking restrictions throughout weekend, See yellow pre-warning signs posted around Market Place

Coming up at Rasen Hub.......

Wednesday January 10

Family History Workshop, 2pm - 4pm. What’s new for 2018 - new websites and how to find information online. Free, with donation for a drink.

Saturday, January 13

Barge painting spring flowers workshop, 10am - 1pm. Cost £5. Learn the traditional art of barge painting by becoming familiar with brushstrokes and designs.

Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk