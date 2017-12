What’s on: December 20, 2017 - January 1, 2018

Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, December 20

Learning Together Baby, (babies not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Craft & Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Learning Together Baby, (babies not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

A Merry 60th Grinchmas at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm. Children’s craft activities and story. Tickets £1 from library desk.

Market Rasen Lions sleigh tour of Market Rasen, 4.30pm - 7.30pm: route: Hunters Place, Anglian Way, Kingfisher Drive, Legsby Road, and The Ridings.

Thursday, December 21

Toft Tots Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Friday, December 22

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play - 0 to 5 years - at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Saturday, December 23

Brigg Christmas farmers’ market, 9am - 3pm.

Children’s Christmas craft activities in Brigg Heritage Centre, The Angel, 10am - 2pm. Details: 01724 296771.

Market Rasen Lions sleigh at Market Rasen Co-op.

Community carol singing in Market Rasen Co-op car park, 11am - noon. Organised by Market Rasen New Life Church.

Carol Service at Newtoft Social Club, 6.30pm.

Sunday, December 24

Carols and hot chocolate in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm.

Father Christmas visiting Market Rasen Market Place, with a present for those aged 7 and under, 4pm.

Christmas Eve disco and raffle at Newtoft Social Club, 8pm.

Friday, December 29

Potty about Pots at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Craft activities for families organised by the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology (SLHA). Children must be accompanied. No need to book – just drop in. Admission free, with a £1 charge for each activity.

Saturday, December 30

Festive 50 Bike ride - riders in fancy dress, leaving Brigg market place at 10am. Raising funds for Scunthorpe and Grimsby Neonatal Intensive Care Units. Details: 01652 657053.

Sunday, December 31

Newtoft Social Club New Year’s Eve party, 8pm. Over 18s only.

Monday, January 1

Middle Rasen Duck Race from Parry’s Bridge, noon.

Coming up at Rasen Hub.......

Wednesday January 10

Family History Workshop, 2pm - 4pm. What’s new for 2018 - new websites and how to find information online. Free, with donation for a drink.

Saturday, January 13

Barge painting spring flowers workshop, 10am - 1pm. Cost £5. Learn the traditional art of barge painting by becoming familiar with brushstrokes and designs.

Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk