What’s on: December 19, 2018 - January 1, 2019

•Some of the events listed are regular, weekly activities and they may not be running over the festive period, so please check with the organisers.

Wednesday, December 19

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre by Tuesday Painters. Free admission. Runs throughout December. Check opening on 01472 851605.

Christmas coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 9.30am - 1pm. Drink, cake, carol singing, plus live music 11am - 1pm. Requests taken.

Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details: as above.

Portable Antiquities Scheme drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11am - 3pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

2.30pm Women’s Own Christmas Party in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Music Makers at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Lions Santa sleigh in Rasen from 5.30pm - Willingham Road and The Ridings area.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen.

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Caistor Lions Carol Concert in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm, with Market Rasen Band. Free admission.

Thursday, December 20

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Citizens Advice Bureau at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Appointment only. Call 0344 411 1444 to book a slot.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Baby Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Christmas Market - possibly the world’s smallest - at West Torrington bus shelter, 6.30pm - 9pm.

Metal Detecting Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm. Details: 01472 485572 or 07706 513505.

Friday, December 21

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Roots and Routes - drawing the Christmas Story at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.30pm - 5pm. Details: 07443 577522 .

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Lions Santa sleigh in Rasen from 5.30pm - Gordon Field and Mill Road areas.

Bingo at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm.

Saturday, December 22

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen racecourse.

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Market Rasen Band Christmas Concert in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm, admission £6, accompanied children free.

Sunday, December 23

Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am for two-hour ride. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook to check ride is going ahead.

Sleigh race at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, 11am.

Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Monday, December 24

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

4pm Father Christmas arriving in Market Rasen Market Place with a present for children aged seven and under.

Christmas Eve disco at Toft Newton Village Hall, 8pm.

Thursday, December 27

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10.30am - 11.30am and 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Sessions suitable for older siblings up to 8 years, when accompanied by a child under 5 years old. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Friday, December 28

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Saturday, December 29

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen racecourse.

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Live music: Jez Lowe & Kate Bramley, supported by John & Dianne Kirk, at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £11 from 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com

Sunday, December 30

Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am for two-hour ride. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook to check ride is going ahead.

Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Monday, January 1

Duck race at Middle Rasen.