What’s on December 13 - December 24, 2017

Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, December 13

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Celebrating Louth - Bob Armstrong and Bridget Jones. Runs throughout December. Details: 01472 851605.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Learning Together Baby, (babies not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Childminder Stay & Play - 0 to 5 years - at Caistor Children’s Centre, Town Hall, 9.30am - 11.15am. Details: 01673 844703 or CaistorCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Baby, (babies not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Details as above.

Free family history workshop at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. Christmas Past, present and future. For details call 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk

Tea dance in South Kelsey village hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £4 including refreshments.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Film night at Wragby Town Hall: The Jolson Story (1946, Certificate U) at 7pm. Admission £3 members, £5 non-members, children £2, including light refreshments at interval.

Middle Rasen Guild social evening in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Singing for Pleasure winter concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £7.

Caistor Flower Club Christmas arrangements workshop, 7.30pm in the town hall. Visitors welcome. Details: 01652 681737.

Thursday, December 14

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Tom Lane, Nigel Creasey and Terri Clarke - Christmas traditions. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Friday, December 15

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play - 0 to 5 years - at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Brigg Singers Christmas Concert in Hibaldstow Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including refreshments, from 01652 656875.

Barnetby Silver Band Christmas Concert in Barnetby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, under 12s free. Details: 01652 688695.

Saturday, December 16

White Christmas Festival at Middle Church. Runs to January 2. Breakfast rolls in the Church Hall from 10am (today only).

Wickenby Christmas Fair at Wickenby Aerodrome, 10am - 4pm.

Market Rasen Lions visit Market Rasen Tesco with Santa and his sleigh, 10am - 3pm.

Craft workshop: leather and wire work - make your own Christmas decoration, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Christmas tea at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Christmas Carol Concert with Caistor Women’s Choir, Caistor & District Male Voice and Grasby School Singers in caistor Parish Church, 7pm. Admission £5, children free.

Barnetby Silver Band Christmas Concert in Barnetby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, under 12s free. Details: 01652 688695.

Market Rasen Band Christmas Concert in The Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Admission £6.

Sunday, December 17

Annual Sleigh Race at Hainton. Teams meet 10.30am at The Heneage Arms, race starts 11am - Sixhills to Hainton. Market Rasen & District Choral Society Christmas Wassail at De Aston School, 2pm.

Monday, December 18

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre , for 0-5 years, 1.30pm – 2.15pm. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers & Shakers - 0 to 5 years - at Caistor Children’s Centre, Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or CaistorCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Lions sleigh tour of Market Rasen, 4.30pm - 7.30pm: route - The Brambles, The Furlongs, Lady Francis Drive, Union Street, Whitworth Way, Wold View, Velden Way, Coronation Road, and Mill Road.

Coffee and Carols in Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6.30pm.

Tuesday, December 19

Learning Through Play - 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or CaistorCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers & Shakers - 0 to 5 years - at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Reely Grim Folk Dance Club Christmas Dance at The Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. All ages welcome. Cost £1.50. Dance, call or join the band. Morris Men Plough Play and Christmas quiz.

Wednesday, December 20

Learning Together Baby, (babies not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Craft & Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Learning Together Baby, (babies not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

A Merry 60th Grinchmas at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm. Children’s craft activities and story. Tickets £1 from library desk.

Market Rasen Lions sleigh tour of Market Rasen, 4.30pm - 7.30pm: route: Hunters Place, Anglian Way, Kingfisher Drive, Legsby Road, and The Ridings.

Thursday, December 21

Toft Tots Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Friday, December 22

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play - 0 to 5 years - at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details : 01673 844703 or marketrasenCC@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Saturday, December 23

Brigg Christmas farmers’ market, 9am - 3pm.

Children’s Christmas craft activities in Brigg Heritage Centre, The Angel, 10am - 2pm. Details: 01724 296771.

Carol Service at Newtoft Social Club, 6.30pm.

Sunday, December 24

Carols and hot chocolate in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm.

Father Christmas visiting Market Rasen Market Place, with a present for those aged 7 and under, 4pm.