What’s on: December 12 - December 23, 2018

Wednesday, December 12

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre by Tuesday Painters. Free admission. Runs throughout December. Check opening on 01472 851605.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Family History drop-in workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Cost £10.

Every Wednesday: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Christmas coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 9.30am - 1pm. Drink, cake carol singing, plus live music 11am - 1pm. Requests taken.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club ground. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details: as above.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm - Christmas cards.

Music Makers at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. For school age children. Details: 07843 755002 or 01472 475615.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Danny the Wiz - Mind, Myth and Magic.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm - Social evening.

Caistor Flower Club in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Eleanor Landy - Let’s Party. Visitors £6.

Singing for Pleasure Winter Concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 on the door or from 01652 648435. Raffle proceeds to LIVES.

Thursday, December 13

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Peter Barnard - The Life of a Tudor Musician in a Rural Court. Details: westwoldsu3a.org .

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Every Thursday: Baby Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Live Nativity with animals at Hall Farm Park, South Kelsey, 7pm. Free admission

Friday, December 14

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Free lunchtime concert by Caistor’s young people at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 12.15pm - 12.45pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Roots and Routes - drawing the Christmas Story at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.30pm - 5pm. Details: 07443 577522 or 01472 851287.

Market Rasen Lions Christmas quiz and big raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm.

Saturday, December 15

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Grief and Loss group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm.

Christmas Family Fun in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Santa visiting Keelby, with the help of Caistor Lions, 5pm - 9pm (approx.)

Bingo at Toft Newton Village Hall. Eyes down 6.30pm.

Caistor Male Voice Choir Carol Concert in Caistor Parish Church 7pm.k

Market Rasen District Choral Society and Market Rasen Primary School present a Christmas Wassail at De Aston School. Tickets £8 on the door.

Monday, December 17

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Citizens Advice Bureau drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 1pm.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 4.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Lions Santa sleigh in Rasen from 5.30pm - The Brambles, Maple Drive, Fern Drive, The Furlongs, Lady Francis Drive.

Coffee and Carols at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6.30pm.

Tuesday, December 18

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Free drop-in computer and IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details as above.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Wednesday, December 19

Christmas coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 9.30am - 1pm. Drink, cake carol singing, plus live music 11am - 1pm. Requests taken.

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Portable Antiquities Scheme drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11am - 3pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

2.30pm Women’s Own Christmas Party in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Music Makers at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. .

Lions Santa sleigh in Rasen from 5.30pm - Willingham Road and The Ridings area.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen.

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Caistor Lions Carol Concert in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm, with Market Rasen Band. Free admission.

Thursday, December 20

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Citizens Advice Bureau at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Appointment only. Call 0344 411 1444 to book a slot.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Metal Detecting Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm . Details: 01472 485572 or 07706 513505.

Friday, December 21

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Roots and Routes - drawing the Christmas Story at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.30pm - 5pm. Details: 07443 577522 .

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Lions Santa sleigh in Rasen from 5.30pm - Gordon Field and Mill Road areas.

Bingo at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm.

Saturday, December 22

Market Rasen Band Christmas Concert in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm, Admission £6, accompanied children free.

Sunday, December 23

Sleigh race at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, 10.30am.