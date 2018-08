What’s on: August 8 - August 19, 2019

Wednesday, August 8

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Debbie Drury - Beech to Beach. Runs to August 29. Free admission.

Every Wednesday: Portable Antiquities drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence at Market Rasen Magistrates’ Court, Old Police Station. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Runs to August 18.

Every Wednesday: Himalayan Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Treasure Hunt - make your own treasure chest and pirate paraphernalia. Free but booking essential. Call in or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Workshop with Caroline Jackson - In a Box.

Thursday, August 9

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Chris Dingley - Tax, Care & Toyboys. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Message in a bottle. Free event, donations welcome.

Lunch club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play in the Park, at Caistor’s South Street Park, 1.30pm - 2.30pm (weather permitting).Details above.

Caistor Lions Bike Night in Caistor Market Place, 6pm - 9pm.

Holton le Moor WI open meeting in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Connie Hurd - Bollywood Dance.

Friday, August 10

Every Friday: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Market Rasen Lions pub quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book on 01673 849762.

Saturday, August 11

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Chapel, 10am.

Wrawby Windmill open day, 1pm - 2pm. Admission free; donations welcome.

French evening at Caistor Town Hall: French film, food and French wine taster. Doors open 5.30pm, film 6pm. Tickets £15 from 07927 943 489 or Caistor Post Office.

Monday, August 13

Coffee morning, with children, at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tuesday, August 14

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Every Tuesday: Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Mischievous story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm. Monkey Puzzle.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Chakra Dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07826 195257.

Wednesday, August 15

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Chatterbooks Reading Group at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm. Part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Take along your latest read for recommendations from your friends. Free event; refreshments available.

Thursday, August 16

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Map making. Free event, donations welcome.

NGS open garden: Brightwater Garden, Saxby, 11am - 4pm. £5.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

NEW: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, August 17

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Gin Festival at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 4pm - 9pm. Basic ticket £4, VIP (prebook, includes dinner) £15. Tickets and details at the centre, email info@bottleandcarriage.com or call 07728 274360.

Saturday, August 18

Ranby fun dog show in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind and Ranby Church, on “The Village Green” 1pm.

Gin Festival at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 9pm. Ticket £4,.from the centre, email info@bottleandcarriage.com or call 07728 274360.

Open studio event by artist Afifa Sutherland at Jasmine Cottage, Church Street, Market Rasen, 2pm - 5pm. Details: 01673 844325.

Sunday, August 19

NGS open garden: Old Quarry Lodge, Elsham, 11am - 4pm. £4.