What’s on: August 29 - September 9, 2018

To have your event listed, email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Portable Antiquities drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Create your own cartoon. Free but booking essential. Call in or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Thursday, August 30

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Make a parrot. Free event, donations welcome.

Last day: Wolds Women of Influence exhibition at Market Rasen Magistrates’ Court, Old Police Station. 10.30am - 1.30pm.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Learning Through Play in the Park, at Caistor’s South Street Park, 1.30pm - 2.30pm (weather permitting).Details above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, August 31

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

East Barkwith Gardeners Late Summer Show in the village hall. Open to view 7.15pm.

Saturday, September 1

Macmillan Coffee Morning in St Thomas’s Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 9am - 1pm.

West Rasen Heritage Centre coffee morning, 10am - noon.

Arts and Crafts Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Free entry.

5k run at Willingham Woods in aid of Alzheimer’s Society. Registration free, but £1 minimum donation required on day. Raffle. Details and registration 01472 859895 or Maria.Godfrey@metrorodltd.onmicrosoft.com

Nettleton Flower and Produce Show in the village hall. Viewing and refreshments 2.30pm. Trophy presentations 3pm.

Fundraising BBQ at Howsham Park, 1pm - 5pm, in aid of park funds. Take along your own drinks.

Sunday, September 2

Wragby Show, 9am - 5.30pm, at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho. Adults £7, children £3.

Arts and Crafts Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Free entry.

Motorbike run from Willingham Woods, 11am, in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

NGS Open garden: Harpswell Farm, Harpswell, 1pm - 5pm. Free seed collection . Admission £4, children free.

Hackthorn Hall open gardens, 1pm - 5pm. Admission £3.50, under 14s free. Proceeds to Hackthorn Church.

Monday, September 3

Coffee morning at Market Rasen methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time (new session) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: , 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, September 4

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and , new back-to-back-session, Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Tuesday: Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Cynthia Bunch - Tour of Venice.

Chakra Dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07826 195257.

Wednesday, September 5

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Christians Together in Craft, 10am - noon at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, Market Rasen.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Little Explorers (new session) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Chapel, 2.30pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm (ages 8-11); 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Thursday, September 6

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10.30am.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Learning Together Baby (new Session) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Ruben Lopez, archaeologist - Transporting the Past into the Future.

Friday, September 7

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Saturday, September 8

Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Sunday, September 9

Proms in the Park at South Street Park, Caistor 3pm - 5pm.