What’s on: August 22 - September 2, 2018

Wednesday, August 22

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Debbie Drury - Beech to Beach. Runs to August 29. Free admission.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Portable Antiquities drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence at Market Rasen Magistrates’ Court, Old Police Station. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Runs to August 30.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Himalayan Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Create your own mischief: make slime, a thunderclap, crack the secret codes and decorate a cake. Free but booking essential. Call in or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. The Life & Times of a Hedgehog.

Thursday, August 23

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Make a treasure chest. Free event, donations welcome.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Lunch club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play in the Park, at Caistor’s South Street Park, 1.30pm - 2.30pm (weather permitting).Details above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, August 24

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Newtoft Beer & Music Festival from 6pm.

Saturday, August 25

Newtoft Beer & Music Festival from 1pm. Fun for all the family.

Sunday, August 26

‘A Walk to Defeat Dementia’ in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK, from De

Aston School (Legsby Road, gate

4). Register 10am - £10 per adult; walk starts at 10.30am, with choice of two miles or five miles.

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall. Doors open 3pm, film 4pm. Showing Pixar animation ‘Coco’. Tickets £4 from Caistor Post Office or caistorcommunitycinema.org

Music Festival at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Monday, August 27

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Tuesday, August 28

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Tuesday: Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Mobile library at South Willingham bus shelter, 1.45pm - 2.15pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Mischievous story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm. Slinky Malinky.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Market Rasen Gardening Club in the Methodist Church room, 7.15pm - 9.30pm.

Chakra Dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07826 195257.

Wednesday, August 29

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Create your own cartoon. Free but booking essential. Call in or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Thursday, August 30

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Make a parrot. Free event, donations welcome.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, August 31

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

East Barkwith Gardeners Late Summer Show in the village hall. Open to view 7.15pm.

Saturday, September 1

West Rasen Heritage Centre coffee morning, 10am - noon.

Arts and Crafts Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Free entry.

5k run at Willingham Woods in aid of Alzheimer’s Society. Registration free, but £1 minimum donation required on day. Raffle. Details and registration 01472 859895 or Maria.Godfrey@metrorodltd.onmicrosoft.com

The Lincolnshire Trust for Cats annual open day, Mille Lane, Osgodby, 11am - 4pm. Visit the cats retirement home, stalls, games, archery, sheep shearing and more. Entry £1 per car.

Nettleton Flower and Produce Show in the village hall. Viewing and refreshments 2.30pm. Trophy presentations 3pm. Details: 01472 852068

Sunday, September 2

Wragby Show, 9am - 5.30pm, at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho. Adults £7, children £3.

Arts and Crafts Festival in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Free entry.