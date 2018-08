What’s on: August 15 to August 26, 2018

To have your event listed, email details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Debbie Drury - Beech to Beach. Runs to August 29. Free admission.

Every Wednesday: Portable Antiquities drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Himalayan Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am.

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence at Market Rasen Magistrates’ Court, Old Police Station. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Runs to August 30.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Chatterbooks Reading Group at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm. Part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Take along your latest read for recommendations from your friends. Free event.

Thursday, August 16

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Map making. Free event, donations welcome.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

NGS open garden: Brightwater Garden, Saxby, 11am - 4pm. £5.

Soup lunch at Wickenby Church, 12.30pm. Free - no need to book.

Every Thursday: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play in the Park, at Caistor’s South Street Park, 1.30pm - 2.30pm (weather permitting).Details above.

NEW: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, August 17

Every Friday: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Gin Festival at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 4pm - 9pm. Basic ticket £4, VIP (prebook, includes dinner) £15. Tickets and details at the centre, email info@bottleandcarriage.com or call 07728 274360.

Saturday, August 18

Woolly craft taster day at Wragby Town Hall, 10.30am - 3pm. Demonstrations and stalls. Admission £3, including refreshments.

Ranby fun dog show in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind and Ranby Church, on “The Village Green” 1pm.

Gin Festival at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 9pm. Ticket £4,.from the centre, email info@bottleandcarriage.com or call 07728 274360.

Open studio event by artist Afifa Sutherland at Jasmine Cottage, Church Street, Market Rasen, 2pm - 5pm. Details: 01673 844325.

Sunday, August 19

NGS open garden: Old Quarry Lodge, Elsham, 11am - 4pm. £4.

Monday, August 20

Coffee morning, with children, at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall. Demonstrator: Judy Watker - All That Jazz. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. Visitors £6.

Tuesday, August 21

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Tuesday: Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Mischievous story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm. Elephant and the Bad Baby.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Chakra Dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07826 195257.

Wednesday, August 22

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Create your own mischief: make slime, a thunderclap, crack the secret codes and decorate a cake. Free but booking essential. Call in or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. The Life & Times of a Hedgehog.

Thursday, August 23

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Make a treasure chest. Free event, donations welcome.

Lunch club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, August 24

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Newtoft Beer & Music Festival from 6pm.

Saturday, August 25

Newtoft Beer & Music Festival from 1pm. Fun for all the family.

Sunday, August 26

Music Festival at Caistor Sports and Social Club.