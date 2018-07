What’s on: August 1 - August 12, 2018

Wednesday, August 1

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Debbie Drury - Beech to Beach. Runs to August 29. Free admission.

Every Wednesday: Portable Antiquities drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Christians Together in Craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 10am to noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence at Market Rasen Magistrates’ Court, Old Police Station. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Runs to August 18.

Himalayan Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Chatterbooks Reading Group at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3pm. Part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Take along your latest read for recommendations from your friends. Free event; refreshments available.

Thursday, August 2

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Make a pirate hat - and more ship building.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play in the Park, at Caistor’s South Street Park, 1.30pm - 2.30pm (weather permitting).Details above.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Historical walk around Market Rasen with Rase Heritage Society. Start Festival Hall 7pm. Non-members £3.

Friday, August 3

Every Friday: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Saturday, August 4

Market Rasen Rotary Club Open Gardens and Summer Market event, plus art exhibition and craft fair in the Festival Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning and display by Market Rasen Model Rail Club in St Thomas’s Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 10am - 2.30pm.

Meet the artist - Debbie Drury - at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Sunday, August 5

Charity open garden at Mill Farm, Grasby (A1084, Brigg Road) 11am - 4pm. Admission £3. Proceeds to Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Live music: Debbie Bond Blues Band at the Hope Tavern, 4.30pm.

Live theatre: Conchies at the Broadbent, Wickenby. SOLD OUT (extra performance August 7)

Monday, August 6

Coffee morning, with children, at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tuesday, August 7

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Tuesday: Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Mischievous story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm. The Pirates of Scurvy Sands.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Live theatre: Conchies at the Broadbent, Wickenby, 7pm. Extra performance. Tickets: 0300 400 0101 or broadbenttheatre.org

Chakra Dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07826 195257.

Wednesday, August 8

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Himalayan Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Treasure Hunt - make your own treasure chest and pirate paraphernalia. Free but booking essential. Call in or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Workshop with Caroline Jackson - In a Box.

Thursday, August 9

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Chris Dingley - Tax, Care & Toyboys. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Message in a bottle.

Lunch club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Caistor Lions Bike Night in Caistor Market Place, 6pm - 9pm.

Holton le Moor WI open meeting in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Connie Hurd - Bollywood Dance.

Friday, August 10

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Market Rasen Lions pub quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book on 01673 849762.

Saturday, August 11

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Chapel, 10am.

Wrawby Windmill open day, 1pm - 2pm. Admission free; donations welcome.