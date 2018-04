What’s on: April 4 to April 15, 2018

To have your event listed, email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Maria Garner and Vivian May - Calling to the Moon. Free admission. Runs until May 2.

Every Wednesday: 9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Christians together in craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Wednesday: Learning

Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm .

Thursday, April 5

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

GDPR free drop-in event at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 11am.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Children’s Easter Holiday Crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Bird feeders and feathers. More details at 01472 851605.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Therapy Dogs nationwide.

Rase Heritage in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Alan Dennis - Rasen and Caistor linked through History. Visitors welcome - £3 donation requested.

Friday, April 6

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Tudor Tales craft activity session at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Free admission; £1 per craft. Children must be accompanied.

Bingo in the Festival Hall. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, April 7

Craft Fair in Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee morning in West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Latin-in-line dancing: free taster session in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall, 11am. Book in advance on 01673 842479 or peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Meet the artists at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm. Maria Garner and Vivian May.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Annual household auction at South kelsey Village Hall, 2pm. Lots of household items, furniture, toys and gardening and sports equipment for sale. Refreshments also available. All proceeds to St Mary’s Church maintenance fund. Details: 01652 678215.

Binbrook Reunion in The Plough. Details: 07710 996026.

Sunday, April 8

Barnetby Tractor Run & Vintage Day at Railway Yard, Victoria Road, Barnetby. Open 9.30am; run starts 10am. Raffle and refreshments. Proceeds to Lindsey Lodge Hospice. Enquiries to 07841 500454.

Monday, April 9

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Every Monday: Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm for 7.30pm start. Talk by Leigh Perkins - Carnivorous plants and growing them. Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, April 10

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Every Tuesday: Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Zumba at Newtoft Village Hall, 6.30pm.

Faldingworth WI in the Memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Richard Pullen - Lincoln Tank, Women’s Role.

Ladies Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Wednesday, April 11

CAB drop-in advice session at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10 - noon.

Art workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Drawing dogs in graphite and colour pencils. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk .

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

North Kelsey WI in the village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Tony Connell - Lincolnshire Probation Trust.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Ann Barnes - Traditions of Flowers in Tudor England. Non-members £6.

Thursday April 12

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Leonard Priestley - Stories of a Lorry Driver. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Children’s Easter Holiday Crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Pond life. More details at 01472 851605.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Nick Louth - A day in the Life of a Foreign Correspondent. Visitors welcome.

Owmby & Normanby WI annual meeting and presentation on coffee in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, April 13

Market Rasen Lions Pub Quiz and Raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book on 01673 849 762.

Saturday, April 14

Barge Painting workshop in Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Teddy Bears. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk .

Family bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.