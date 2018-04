What’s on: April 18 - April 28, 2018

To have your event listed email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Maria Garner and Vivian May - Calling to the Moon. Free admission. Runs until May 2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Adults French language club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre (every Wednesday in term time): beginners 10am - 11am; intermediate beginner 5.30pm - 6.30pm and 6.30pm - 7.30pm. £5 per person. Book on 07927 943489.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, April 19

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Steve Leary - Waste Disposal and Recycling. Non-members £4.

Friday, April 20

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust branch meeting and AGM in Walesby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Matt Cox, North West warden for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust - Wildlife on Your Doorstep. Admission £2, including light refreshment.

Live music: Oh La La - French acoustic jazz, in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £9 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851075. Admission £10 on the door.

Saturday, April 21

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Latin-in-line dancing: free taster session in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall, 10am. Book in advance on 01673 842479 or peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Introduction to bowls at Wragby Dove Park, 1.30pm-4pm Bowls provided, flat shoes must be worn. More information from Kate on 01673 858545.

Live music: St George’s Day Prom with Market Rasen Band and Caistor Male Voice Choir in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £6 including bangers & mash supper.

Sunday, April 22

NGS open garden: Goltho Gardens, near Wragby on the A158, Lincoln Road. Open 10am- 4pm. Refreshments available from on site teashop. Plants on sale from the well-stocked Nursery. Details: www.golthogardens.com or call 01673 857768.

Tea dance in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 2.30pm - 5pm. Details: facebook.com/dance4leisure

Monday, April 23

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Every Monday: Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers & Shakers at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tuesday, April 24

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Children’s French language club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: 4.45pm - 5.45pm for Year 6 to 8 ; 5.45pm - 6.45pm for years 9 to 11, with good knowledge of French. £5 per person. Book a place on 07927 943489

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Zumba at Newtoft Village Hall, 6.30pm.

Market Rasen gardening Club in the Methodist Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Speaker: Trevor Rogers - Bloomers, Breechers and Bouquets; changes from the lady Victorian gardeners to the present day.

Wednesday, April 25

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Maureen Williams - Let’s Be Bowled Over.

Thursday, April 26

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Beginners pilates in Newtoft Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, April 27

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Saturday, April 28

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Antique Fair at The Buttercross, Brigg, 9.30am - 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing: free taster session in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall, 10am. Book in advance on 01673 842479 or peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

WI Choir Festival in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7pm. Doors open 6.15pm. Advance tickets only, £8 from 01507 525546.

Live music: Chris Sherburn, Denny Bartley & Emily Sanders, supported by Ed. O’Dwyer, at Faldingworth Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com .