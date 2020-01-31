Warmth, wit and wisdom... at Louth Film Club

An Icelandic black comedy about an environmental activist will be screened by Louth Film Club next Monday, February 3.

Fifty-year-old Halla does her best as an eco-warrior, but this becomes a threat to a long-held hope.

Quietly compelling, witty, profoundly humane and even meditative, this film even manages to evoke today’s Iceland.

Woman at War is directed by Benedikt Erlingsson, has a certificate of 12 and is subtitled.

The screening will be held at the Playhouse Cinema in Louth’s Cannon Street, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £5 for LFC members, with standard cinema prices for non-members and concessions.

For more information visit www.louthfilmclub.com.