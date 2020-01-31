Warmth, wit and wisdom... at Louth Film Club

Woman at War
Woman at War

An Icelandic black comedy about an environmental activist will be screened by Louth Film Club next Monday, February 3.

Fifty-year-old Halla does her best as an eco-warrior, but this becomes a threat to a long-held hope.

Quietly compelling, witty, profoundly humane and even meditative, this film even manages to evoke today’s Iceland.

Woman at War is directed by Benedikt Erlingsson, has a certificate of 12 and is subtitled.

The screening will be held at the Playhouse Cinema in Louth’s Cannon Street, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £5 for LFC members, with standard cinema prices for non-members and concessions.

For more information visit www.louthfilmclub.com.