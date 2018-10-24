War Poets at Lincoln Cathedral

After the success of last year’s ‘Celebrating Tennyson’ concert, Chapter House Ensemble returns to Lincoln Cathedral this weekend with a celebration of the poetry of the First World War to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

The concert of songs, instrumental music and poems takes place in the atmospheric surroundings of the Chapter House, Lincoln Cathedral this Saturday, October 27, starting at 7.30pm.

Chapter House Ensemble will be joined by narrators Su Toogood and Michael Church to present an evening of music, song and recitation based on the poetry of Wilfred Owen, John McRae, Vera Brittain, E.A. Mackintosh, Laurence Binyon, etc.

Composer Robert Steadman said: “Su and Michael will be reciting some of the most famous poems from the period and the ensemble will be performing some well-known British music from that time, as well as accompanying Liz McIntosh, Hannah Borrill and Matthew Michell, who will be singing settings of poems such as Wilfred Owen’s ‘Anthem for Doomed Youth’ and ‘For the Fallen’ by Laurence Binyon.”

The evening will include music by Elgar, Holst and Parry in specially arranged versions for this event.

Chapter House Ensemble is the brainchild of Robert Steadman and Hannah Borrill - two Lincoln-based composers.

The ensemble was most recently heard performing Kindertransport - the concert documentary at the Blue Room, which commemorated the 80th anniversary of operation to rescue children from Nazi-occupied Europe.

Tickets for War Poets cost £12.50 and are available from tinyurl.com/warpoetslincoln or on the door.