‘Thinking heads on’ for hospice quiz event

A quiz night next week will be raising vital funds for a children’s hospice.

The event will take place in Middle Rasen Church Hall on Friday, November 9, with proceeds going to Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

Teams of up to size are invited to book in and join in the fun.

Tickets cost £6 per person and include a light buffet.

The quiz night is being organised by the Market Rasen Friends of Andy’s Hospice and tickets are available from Joyce Rhodes on 01673 842877.

For more about the hospice visit www.standrewshospice.com