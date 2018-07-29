Think gin at new Caistor festival

Gin is now the ‘in-thing’ and next month Caistor will be hosting its first Gin Festival, in aid of the town’s Arts and Heritage Centre.

The event will be held at the Plough Hill venue on August 17 and 18, hosted by Bottle & Carriage.

VIP tickets (pre-book only) are available for the Friday event, which runs from 4pm to 9pm.

These cost £15 each and include entrance to the event, dinner, one gin and a souvenir balloon glass.

A basic ticket costs £4, which includes entrance and a souvenir balloon glass.

The Saturday session runs from 2pm to 9pm, with entrance by basic ticket, as above.

There will be live music and a charity raffle, with Tapas and nibbles available for purchase both days.

For tickets and more details call into the centre, email info@bottleandcarriage.com or call 07728 274360.