Woodland setting for Christmas open day at Stourton Estates

Get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy the woodland setting of Stourton Estates at a seasonal open day.

Held for the first time in the arboretum, the event takes place on Saturday, December 7, so avoid the crowds and enjoy the natural beauty of your surroundings with something for everyone to enjoy at Stourton Woods.

There will be lots to see and do and plenty of seasonal fayre to enjoy in the warmth of the Safari Tent.

Enjoy a winter walk around the arboretum and see the red deer in the parkland from the Old Hall Lawn.

Alternatively, book a Christmas Deer Safari, which will be running every hour on the old army truck travelling over slightly soggy ground and through the woodland to see the resident majestic stags, together with the hinds and calves around the estate.

The team in the Safari Tent will be delighted to welcome visitors - admire the natural decorations, enjoy the Christmas atmosphere and warm up around the roaring log burner.

Along with the estate’s very own venison, real Christmas trees will also be available to buy.

A small selection of local businesses will be showcasing their Christmas products and giftware at the event, too.

From fabric decorations to Christmas hampers, bespoke wooden homeware to luxury brownies, ladies’ accessories and gift ideas for those difficult to buy for relatives, plus Christmas table decorations and a wreath decoration service.

Have a bite to eat with home-made (mild) venison chilli on offer or a vegetable soup and treat yourself to a mulled wine or Baileys hot chocolate, with a mince pie or two in this special setting.

Situated just outside Baumber, off the A158, entry to the grounds is free and they will be open from 10am until 4pm.

To find out more and to book a deer safari, go online at www.stourtonestates.co.uk.

Alternatively, call 01507 578236 to speak to a member of the team or email them on contact@stourtonestates.co.uk.