Winning ways at Binbrook

It was time to hand out trophies at this month’s meeting of Binbrook & District WI.

Each month, a themed competition and flower competition are held and, as it was the annual meeting, the year’s points were totalled.

Winner of the themed competition was Hilary Fry (21 points), with Hilary Harris and Linda Todd joint second on 20 points.

All three are pictured above.

In the flower of the month competition, Eleanor Toyne accumulated a total of 28 points, with Linda Todd in second place (18 points) and Loreta Sloan in third (17 points).