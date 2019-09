What’s on: September 11 to September 22, 2019

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Exhibition: Sarah Bennett Illustrations & Portraits at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre. Runs to September 24.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Family History drop-in session at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Cost £10.

Weekly: Early Explorers (under 1 or not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Tea dance in South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £5, including refreshments.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Caistor Over 60s Club in Caistor Town Hall, 2pm - 4pm. Bingo, raffle, refreshments and friendship. Annual sub £6.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s sewing club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 455002.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

North Kelsey WI in the Community Hall, 7.15pm. Lauri Fox - Caistor Hedgehog Care. Details: 01652 678549.

Weekly: Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, market place, 7.30pm - 8pm. More information: 01673 849393.

Thursday, September 12

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Derek Tindall - Birds of Prey. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm-3pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

‘Ye Olde Pub without a Pub’ night in Osgodby Village Hall, 6pm - 9.30pm. Admission £1.50 adult; children free. Take along own alcohol. ‘Griddle and Feast’ burger van serving food 6pm to 7.30pm. Details: 01673 828794.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Dr Debbie Wildgoose - Modern day slavery. Details: 01673 828674.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Angela Riley - Have a go at making corn dollies.

Friday, September 13

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cameo Crafts at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Charity country music night at Ludford Village Hall, with John C King, 8pm. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, September 14

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Market Rasen Station Heritage Centre open 10am - 2pm. Children’s competition. Refreshments available. Part of the Heritage Lincolnshire Open days event.

Table Top Sale at Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - noon. Refreshments and free parking. In aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Binbrook & District WI. Bookings and details: 07423 438421 or selena@terjung-duke.com .

Market Rasen Old Police Station and Magistrates Court open, 10am - 4pm as part of the Heritage Lincolnshire Open days event.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

An Audience with Charlie Green at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, 7pm. Tickets £7 from 01673 842859.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, September 15

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Heritage open day events.

Concert by the Lydian Choir - Music the Time Beguileth - at South Kelsey Church, 7.15pm. Advance tickets £10 from 01652 678230 (£12 on the door).

Monday, September 16

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Clubbercise in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.15pm .

Tuesday, September 17

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Zumba at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 10am - 11am.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Baby Learning Together (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Craft Night at Toft Newton, 7pm - 9pm. Details: 07772 636024.

Market Rasen Garden Club in the Methodist Church, 7.15pm. Members’ Show.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm.

Caistor Women’s Choir at Caistor Arts and heritage centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Grasby WI open meeting in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker Laurie Fox - the hedgehog lady. Visitors £4.

Wednesday, September 18

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s sewing club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Thursday, September 19

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Macmillan coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book withe Peter as above.

Friday, September 20

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Market Rasen Mail editorial drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Summer Reading Challenge celebration event at Market Rasen Library, 4pm - 5.30pm.

Saturday, September 21

Wrawby Windmill open day, 1pm - 5pm. Free admission, donations welcome. Details: 01652 653699.

