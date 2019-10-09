What’s on: October 9 - October 20, 2019

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence and Vote 100 at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to October 29.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Family History Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. No need to book. Cost £10.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Early Explorers (under 1 or not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Caistor Over 60s Club in Caistor Town Hall, 2pm - 4pm. Bingo, raffle, refreshments and friendship. Annual sub £6.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s sewing club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm. Harvest celebration - cafe style.

Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Quiz, spud and pud supper, harvest auction. Details: 01652 678549.

Weekly: Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, market place, 7.30pm - 8pm. More information: 01673 849393.

Thursday, October 10

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker. Sally Henshaw - Richard III Dig. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm-3pm. Details as above.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Ann Barnes - The Way We Were.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society open meeting, Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Steffie Shields - Capability Brown. £5, including supper.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Jan Reade - Medieval midwife/healer.

Live Theatre: The Miser at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 01673 885500.

Friday, October 11

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cameo Crafts at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Supper evening and race night at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. In aid of Girlguiding and Scouting. Tickets £5 from 07428 110433.

Live Theatre: The Miser at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Details as above.

Saturday, October 12

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Open afternoon at Newtoft Village Hall, 1pm - 4pm.

Live Theatre: The Miser at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Details as above.

Sunday, October 13

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Wedding Open Day at Goltho Gardens, 10.30am - 3pm. Details: www.golthogardens.com or 01673 857768.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Apple Day at Forge End, Legsby, from noon. Take along your apple crop and containers for free community apple pressing day.

Live music: Blues session at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, Doug MacLeod. Tickets £10 from the pub.

Monday, October 14

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

West Wolds U3a chair yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Clubbercise in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.15pm .

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Speaker: Linda Clark - Flowers from Farm to Chelsea. Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, October 15

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in Wragby Church, 8.45am - 10am.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free 10am - 11am; 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Zumba at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 10am - 11am.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

More Colour, Less Confusion; mini talk on colour confidence by Lesley from House of Colour Lincolnshire at Goltho Gardens, 10.30am. More information www.houseofcolour.co.uk/lesleyburton or 07938 913036.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm.

Caistor Community Choir - men, women, children - 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

Craft night at Toft Newton, 7pm .

Wednesday, October 16

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, October 17

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Caistor Society meeting at Caistor Grammar School, 7.30pm. Liz Jefferson’s travels.

Friday, October 18

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Saturday, October 19

Caistor Community Cinema in the Town Hall: Fisherman’s Friends (12A). Doors 5.30pm, film 6.30pm. Tickets £4 from caistorcommunitycinema.org, Caistor Post Office or on the door.

Fish supper and entertainment in aid of RNLI at Binbrook Village Hall, 7pm. Tickets £7.50 from 01472 851076.