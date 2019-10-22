What’s on: October 23 - November 3, 2019

• To have your event included in our free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, October 23

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence and Vote 100 at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to October 29.

Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Early Explorers (under 1 or not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Weekly: Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, market place, 7.30pm - 8pm. More information: 01673 849393.

Thursday, October 24

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Autumn Crafts with Karen at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. No need to book. Nominal donation appreciated.

Weekly: Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Caistor & District Lions bingo in Caistor Town Hall. Doors open 7pm, play starts 7.30pm.

Friday, October 25

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Music and Supper Evening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 10pm. Music from ‘Between the Lines’. Cost £15. Booking essential. Call 01472 851605.

Weekly: Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cameo Crafts at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Live theatre: Dracula: One Bloody Fang After Another, at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or broadbenttheatre.org

Saturday, October 26

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Pop up market in Market Rasen Market Place, 10am - 2pm.

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Sunday, October 27

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Monday, October 28

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

West Wolds U3a chair yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Clubbercise in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.15pm .

Tuesday, October 29

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in Wragby Church, 8.45am - 10am.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free 10am - 11am; 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Zumba at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 10am - 11am.

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Craft night at Toft Newton, 7pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm.

Caistor Community Choir - men, women, children - 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, October 30

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, October 31

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Live theatre: Badapple Theatre Company presents: The Frozen Roman, at the Tennyson d’Eyncourt Memorial Hall in Tealby, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10 from Tealby Shop or 01673 838718. £11 on door.

Friday, November 1

New exhibition: Landmarks by East Coat 7 at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to November 26.

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Live music: Birds of Chicago at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £14 from the Costcutter store in Kirton, from Brian on 01652 649230 or brianchudley@btinternet.com

Saturday, November 2

Christmas Craft Fayre by Cameo Crafts in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Meet the artists (East Coast 7) at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Caistor Lions Bonfire Night at South Street Park. Gates open 6pm. Details: 07908 182963.

Live theatre: George Egg, DIY Chef at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door) from 01673 828478.

Live music: Market Rasen Band Proms to Poppies Concert at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Admission £8, under 16s free if accompanied by an adult.