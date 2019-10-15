What’s on: October 16 - October 26, 2019

• To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, October 16

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence and Vote 100 at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to October 29.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Early Explorers (under 1 or not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Weekly: Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, market place, 7.30pm - 8pm. More information: 01673 849393.

Thursday, October 17

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Caistor Society meeting at Caistor Grammar School, 7.30pm. Liz Jefferson’s travels.

Friday, October 18

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Saturday, October 19

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Circus Skills Workshop with The Earthbound Misfits at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 10am - noon. All ages welcome. Cost £5. Limited places. Booking essential. Email: enquiries.broadbent@gmail.com or call 01673 885500.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Caistor Community Cinema in the Town Hall: Fisherman’s Friends (12A). Doors 5.30pm, film 6.30pm. Tickets £4 from caistorcommunitycinema.org, Caistor Post Office or on the door.

Fish supper and entertainment in aid of RNLI at Binbrook Village Hall, 7pm. Tickets £7.50 from 01472 851076.

Live music: Gilmore and Roberts at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Support from The Heathen Kings. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230, email brianchudley@btinternet.com or visit www.wegottickets.com

Sunday, October 20

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Monday, October 21

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Halloween Pottery Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon. Book by email at: quitecontrarypottery@gmail.com.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

West Wolds U3a chair yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Clubbercise in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.15pm .

Tuesday, October 22

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in Wragby Church, 8.45am - 10am.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

No Pens Day at Caistor Children’s Centre, Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Zumba at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 10am - 11am.

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free 10am - 11am; 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

No Pens Day at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Craft night at Toft Newton, 7pm .

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm.

Market Rasen Garden in the Methodist Church, 7.15pm. Speaker: Liz Webster - Plants for Different Places in the Garden.

Wednesday, October 23

Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, October 24

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Autumn Crafts with Karen at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. No need to book. Nominal donation appreciated.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Friday, October 25

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Music and Supper Evening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 10pm. Music from ‘Between the Lines’. Cost £15. Booking essential. Call 01472 851605.

Cameo Crafts at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Live theatre: Dracula: One Bloody Fang After Another, at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or broadbenttheatre.org

Saturday, October 26

Pop Up market in Market Rasen Market Place, 10am - 2pm.