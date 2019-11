What’s on: November 27 - December 8, 2019

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Early Explorers (under one or not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Caistor Cares Social in Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Thursday, November 28

Exhibition: ‘More Pleasurable Paintings’ by the Tuesday Painters at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to January 2.

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee morning in Tealby Memorial Hall, 10am - noon. Organised by Tealby WI in aid of Grimsby Women’s Refuge.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Binbrook Primary School Christmas Fair, 3.15pm - 5pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, November 29

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Music and Supper Evening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 10pm. A meal and entertainment from Caistorways and Bella Mamas. Details and bookings 01472 851605.

Saturday, November 30

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Mayor’s Charity Event and Christmas Market in Market Rasen Market Place, 10am - 4pm. Lights switch-on at 3.30pm.

Big Macmillan fundraiser in Market Rasen Library, 10am - 1pm.

Caistor Church Christmas Fair in the town hall.

Christmas Pottery Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. 10am - 10.45am make an angel; 11am - 11.45am make a wreath. £12 per session. Details and bookings quitecontrarypottery@gmail.com

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Pantomime preview: Lindsey Rural Players - Dick Whittington, in St Thomas’s Church, Market Rasen 1pm.

Caistor Christmas Market and Lights Switch-On, 1pm - 5pm.

Newtoft Christmas Gift and Craft Fair in Toft Newton Village Hall, 3pm - 6pm.

Caistor & District Male Voice Choir in concert at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7pm. Admission £5.

Sunday, December 1

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

4.30pm Christmas Lights Switch-on in Wragby Market Place.

Binbrook lights switch-on, Market Place, 6pm.

Monday, December 2

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

Age UK Lindsey drop-in session at Market Rasen Surgery, 10am - 1pm.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Tuesday, December 3

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in Wragby Church, 8.45am - 10am.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Advent Course - Making Room, at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10.15am - 11.30am.

Zumba at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

Natwest Community Banker at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free 10am - 11am; 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.15pm.

Craft Night at Toft Newton, 7pm - 9pm. Details: 07772 636024.

Caistor Community Choir - men, women, children - 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, December 4

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rasen Mail editorial drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Last Chance Saloon presents: Sherlock Holmes & The Blue Carbuncle/Curse of the Mummy double bill at Tealby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10 (£11 standard) and £6 (under 16s) from 01673 838718.

CATS present Cinderella at Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Runs to December 7. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Thursday, December 5

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Senior shoppers coffee morning at Tesco Market Rasen store community room, 10.30am - 11.30am.

‘Finds’ drop in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm, with Lincolnshire PAS officer.

Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Rase Heritage Society Festive Event in Market Rasen Magistrates Court and Old Police Station, 7.30pm.

Friday, December 6

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Middle Rasen School Fayre, 3pm - 4.30pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Quiz night with festive fayre at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Saturday, December 7

Christmas coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Pop-up cinema and Big Brunch at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10.30am.

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Meet the artist at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Christmas Fayre at Ludford Village Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Joint Nettleton Churches Christmas Bazaar in Nettleton Village Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Barkwith Group Christmas Fayre in East Barkwith Village Hall, 6pm.

Bingo at Newton Church, 7pm.