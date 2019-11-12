What’s on: November 13-November 24, 2019

To have your event featured in our free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, November 13

Exhibition: Landmarks by East Coast 7 at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to November 26.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Family history workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am- 12.30pm. No need to book. Cost £10.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: Allies in the Air at Market Rasen Old Police Station. 10am - 2pm weekdays (except Thursday), 10am - 1pm Saturdays. Runs to November 25.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Early Explorers (under one or not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Stations of Lament - an interactive exhibition of textiles and prayer - at Market Rasen Methodist Church, noon - 2pm.

Weekly: New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p

Caistor Over 60s Club in the town hall, 2pm - 4pm. Bingo, raffle, refreshments, friendship.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Weekly: Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

North Kelsey WI open meeting in the village hall, 7.15pm. Safety in the Home (Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue).

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Marie Bradley - Addicted to Strictly. Visitors £6.

Thursday, November 14

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by AGM. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details as above.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Speaker: Reuben Lopez - Networkrail archaeology.

Stations of Lament - an interactive exhibition of textiles and prayer - at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm - 4.30pm.

Cash charity bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Bar open.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Middle Rasen Horticultural Society in the Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Jo Bennison - Peonies.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in the Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Lauri Fox - Caistor Hedgehog Care.

Friday, November 15

Weekly: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Stations of Lament - an interactive exhibition of textiles and prayer - at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Community coffee morning at The Plough, Binbrook. Cake and a cuppa £1.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Bingo at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Saturday, November 16

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Free youth acting workshop at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 10am - noon. No need to book; just turn up.

Stations of Lament - an interactive exhibition of textiles and prayer - at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 2pm.

Tealby WI and St Barnabas Hospice Festive Fayre, 10.30am - 3pm at Tealby Memorial Hall.

Ludford WI coffee morning in the White Hart, Ludford, 11am - 1pm.

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Sunday, November 17

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Caistor Lions Victorian Market in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Parish of Barkwith annual quiz at The Heneage Arms, Hainton, 6.30pm.

Live music: Mountain Music at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £6 from the town council office 01673 308010, Garnett’s Sweet Shop in Queen Street or on the door. Doors open 7pm.

Monday, November 18

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Market Rasen Flower Club open evening in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Mark Entwistle - ‘Deep and Crisp and Even’. Admission £10, including refreshments.

Tuesday, November 19

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in Wragby Church, 8.45am - 10am.

Bible study at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 11.15am.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free 10am - 11am; 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Prize bingo at Binbrook Queens Hall. Doors open 5.45pm; eyes down 6.30pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm.

Craft night at Toft Newton, 7pm. Details: 07772 636024.

Thinking Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7pm - 9.30pm.

Caistor Community Choir - men, women, children - 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, November 20

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Caistor Cares Social in Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, November 21

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Caistor & District Lions bingo in Caistor Town Hall. Doors open 7pm, play starts 7.30pm.

Medium Paul Humphries at Ludford Village Hall, 7.30pm start. Tickets £10, including buffet supper, from 07939 930630 or 01507 313475.

Friday, November 22

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Cameo Crafts in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm. Christmas craft display and demonstration.

Saturday, November 23

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall: Rocketman. Doors 5.30pm, screening 6.30pm. Tickets £4 from Caistor Post office, on the door or www.caistorcommunity cinema.org .

Live music: The Mighty Doonans at Town Hall Live, Kirton Lindsey. Advance tickets £14.50 from 01652 649230, brianchudley@btinternet.com or www.wegottickets.com .

Sunday, November 24

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Winter yoga workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm.