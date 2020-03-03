What’s on: March 4 - March 15, 2020

To have your event included in our free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, March 4

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Marcelle Seabourne - Landscapes.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Rasen Mail editorial drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth to crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Handbell practice at Wragby, 10.30am.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm - Bob & Rosie.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Caistor Street Food Market, South Street Park, 3.30pm - 9pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Weekly: Ukulele Band in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. Musicians/beginners welcome. Details: 01673 849393.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Emma Dallimore from MIND.

Thursday, March 5

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or market rasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

World Book Day: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Finds drop-in day at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm.

Weekly: Gentle yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

World Book Day: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Open Door, Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6.15pm - 7.15pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. General meeting and looking at heritage resources available at the library.

Friday, March 6

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703

Weekly: Kelsey Cares coffee morning at North Kelsey Village Hall, 10am. Free to over 60s.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club/swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.

Saturday, March 7

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Kids Zone at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Firefighters charity car wash in Market Rasen Tesco car park, 10am - 2pm.

Caistor GO2 refill shop, repair cafe, book swap, vegan lunch, 10am - 2pm, Caistor Methodist Church.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Meet the Artist at Caistor Arts Heritage Centre - Marcelle Seabourne, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Ladies & Gents clothing and accessories bring & buy sale at Fletcher Court Community Centre, Mill Road, Market Rasen noon - 3pm.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Lent lunch at Nettleton Methodist hapel, noon - 1.30pm. Soup and pudding.

Jumble sale, Wragby Town Hall, 2pm.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, March 8

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Market Rasen Town Tidy Up, 10am - noon. Meet in the market place.

Monday, March 9

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Free.

Tai Chi at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07592 071523.

Broadbent Singers at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 1pm - 3pm. Cost £5.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Youth Group at De Aston Youth Wing, 7pm - 9pm. Age 13 and over.

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm for 7.30pm start. Talk by Trevor Rogers - Gunby Hall and Gardens. Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, March 10

Baby Beats at Market rasen Salvation Army centre, 9.30am. Music-based activity for ages 3 and under, followed by play tim. £1 per child.

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free. 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Bible Study Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 11.15am.

Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Latin moves with Mary at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Lent lunch at Market Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Baby Stay and Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2pm. Details: 01673 844703

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Reel Issues at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm. Screening: No Trees in the Street.

Caistor Community Choir 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

7.15pm Ladies meeting at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Faldingworth & District WI in Faldingworth Village Hall, 7.15pm. Annual meeting and beetle drive.

Wednesday, March 11

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Family History Workshop at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Drop-in session. Cost £10, no need to book.

Rhyme Time (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Caistor Over 60s Club in Caistor Town Hall, 2pm - 4pm. Bingo, raffle, refreshments and friendship. Annual sub £6.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Annual meeting.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, March 12

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.45am, followed by speaker: Philip Caine - From Barrow to Baghdad and Back. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Denman Ambassador - Jean Burgess.

Middle Rasen Horticultural Society in the Church Hall, 7.30pm. Spring Show and Quiz Night.

Flix in the Stix at Faldingworth Village Hall, 7.30pm. Screening: Blinded by the Light. £4.

Friday, March 13

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Cameo Crafts in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Spitz & Co presents: Les Gloriables at Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £9.50 from 01472 851075 or Caistor Post office.

Charity Country Music Night at Ludford Village Hall with Dave Wilson, 8pm. Details: 0507 313475.

Saturday, March 14

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Purple Dreams Productions present: Love Games, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from broadbenttheatre.org or 01673 885500.

Sunday, March 15

County Race Day and Love Market Rasen Awards at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Charity quiz night at The Heneage Arms, Hainton, 7pm. £10 pp, inc. pie and peas. Teams maximum five. Book with pub or 07788 909298. Proceeds to Cancer Research UK.