What’s on: June 5 - June 16, 2019

To have your event listed, email details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Exhibition: Botanical Engineers - Steam Punk, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs throughout June.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years)at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Weekly: New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Weekly: Walking football at Newtoft community centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Thursday, June 6

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Senior Shoppers free coffee morning in Tesco, Market Rasen, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Portable Antiquities drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm. Details: 01522 552 361 or lisa.brundle@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Rase Heritage Society meeting in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 843108 or www.raseheritage,org.uk

Friday, June 7

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Pyjamarama event at Market Rasen Children’s Centre. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Weekly: toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Luncheon club in Nettleton Village Hall, noon. Cost £3. Booking essential: 07503 204443.

Cinema Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1pm - 3pm.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Middle Rasen craft evening in the church hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Saturday, June 8

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Plant sale in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 1pm.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Rand Garden Fete at St Oswalds, 2pm - 4pm.

Himalayan Yoga Class (introduction to) at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 5.30pm - 7pm. Details: Sue - 07415 304174.

Sunday, June 9

Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Open Farm Sunday at Hall Farm, Stainton le Vale, 10am - 4pm. Admission free.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 1pm - 3pm. Arrive 30 minutes before session. Cost £2.

Monday, June 10

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bringing Craft to Care at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Cost £6.50 (accompanying carer free). Details: 07448 834194.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.15pm.

Tuesday, June 11

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm-3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Ladies meeting at Market Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm.

Faldingworth WI in the Memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Dementia Friends.

Carry on Chorus at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Wednesday, June 12

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Family history workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm .

Carers Cuppa by Carers First at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon. Details: 0300303 1555.

Tea dance at South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £5, including refreshments.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall 7.15pm. Open meeting, all welcome. Paul Bagwell - Lincolnshire Blood Bikes. Details: 01652 678549.

Thursday, June 13

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am. Speaker: Stuart Gibbon - Staying Safe. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Spotted Dog Flower Co - Linda Clark. Details: 01673 828674.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Boots No7 demo - Christine Shearsmith.

Friday, June 14

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Lions quiz night at Rase Park. 7.30pm start.

Charity country music night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Live music from Darren Knight. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, June 15

Middle Rasen Sweet Pea Show in the village hall, 2.30pm.

Himalayan Yoga Class (introduction to) at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 4.30pm - 6pm. Details: Sue - 07415 304174.

Bingo at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm.