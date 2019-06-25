What’s on: June 26 - July 7, 2019

To have your event listed, email dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, June 26

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years)at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group at Market Rasen methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Weekly: New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Mariners Jewels.

Weekly: Walking football at Newtoft community centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Thursday, June 27

Exhibition: Dale Mackie - Blades on Land and Sea at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to July 30

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, June 28

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Middle Rasen craft evening in the Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

‘Big Night In’ ideas evening for 11-17 year olds at Market Rasen New Life Centre, Serpentine St. 7pm-8.30pm. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Saturday, June 29

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Caistor Methodist Church coffee morning, 10am.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Faldingworth Scarecrow Festival, 10am - 4pm.

Refreshments in Faldingworth School, 10am - 4pm.

Middle Rasen Gala, 11am - 4pm. Middle Rasen Village Hall and field.

Faldingworth School Summer Fayre.

Caistor in Bloom Open Gardens, noon to 5pm. Information and tickets from Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre from 11am.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall - The Favourite. Doors open 5.30pm; screening 6.30pm. Tickets at Caistor Post Office, www.caistor communitycinema.org or on door.

Market Rasen Salvation Army Celebrations: Festival of Praise at Market Rasen New Life Church, Serpentine Street, 7pm. Tickets £5 from 01673 842859.

Sunday, June 30

Weekly: Caistor Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Faldingworth Scarecrow Festival, 10am - 4pm.

Refreshments in Faldingworth School, 10am - 4pm.

Caistor in Bloom Open Gardens, noon to 5pm. Information and tickets from Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre from 11am.

Strawberry Tea at Kirmond le Mire, 2pm - 4pm. Proceeds to St Martin’s Church.

Tea dance with live music in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 2.30pm - 5pm. See facebook.com/dance4leisure.

Monday, July 1

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Age UK Lindsey drop-in advice session at Market Rasen Surgery, 10am - 1pm.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.15pm.

Tuesday, July 2

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Natwest Community Banker at Market Rasen library, 9am - noon.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Toft Newton Craft Night, 7pm - 9pm. New Crafters welcome. Details: 07772 636024.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, July 3

Stepping Stones toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Holding Christians together in crafts, at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Middle Rasen Village Hall AGM, 7.30pm

Thursday July 4

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Rase Heritage day visit to IBCC Lincoln. Places available. Contact 01673 843108.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Free coffee morning for senior shoppers in Tesco Market Rasen store community room, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Portable antiquities drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Lesley Burton from the House of Colour. Visitors £4.

Friday, July 5

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Adults lunch club in Nettleton Village Hall, at noon. Two-course meal £3. Booking essential on 01472 859142 or 07791 362654.

Middle Rasen School Summer fete, 4.30 – 6.30pm

Public meeting: Climate Crisis in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm.

Saturday, July 6

Coffee morning at South Kelsey Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Newtoft Family Fun Day, from 1pm.

Caistor Goes... Heroes in the market place. 4pm - 10pm.

Sunday, July 7

Caistor Mini Sting fun run; start market place 9am.

Caistor Sting 10k; 10am start.

Middle Rasen Village Barbecue, Vicarage Garden, 5pm.