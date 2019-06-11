What’s on: June 12 - June 26, 2019

• To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, June 12

Exhibition: Botanical Engineers - Steam Punk, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs throughout June.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Family history workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm .

Carers Cuppa by Carers First at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon. Details: 0300303 1555.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years)at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Weekly: New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Tea dance at South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £5, including refreshments.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall 7.15pm. Open meeting, all welcome. Paul Bagwell - Lincolnshire Blood Bikes. Details: 01652 678549.

Weekly: Walking football at Newtoft community centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Thursday, June 13

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, coffee from 9.30am. Speaker: Stuart Gibbon - Staying Safe. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Spotted Dog Flower Co - Linda Clark. Details: 01673 828674.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Barry Wallis - the International Bomber Command Centre. Admission free. Details: 01673 858231.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Boots No7 demo - Christine Shearsmith.

Friday, June 14

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Weekly: toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Weekly: Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Caistor Lions Beer Festival in South Street park, 5pm - 11pm.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Live music: Da Capo and Wragby Handbell Ringers in concert at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7pm, followed by light buffet. Admission free, retiring collection.

Market Rasen Lions quiz night at Rase Park. 7.30pm start.

Women V Cancer charity event at the Dunn Deal Tea Room, Nettleton, 7.30pm.

Charity country music night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Live music from Darren Knight. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, June 15

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Coffee Morning in the White Hart, Ludford, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Organised by Ludford WI. Coffee, cake and raffle.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Caistor Lions Beer Festival in South Street park, noon - 11pm.

Middle Rasen Sweet Pea Show in the village hall, 2.30pm.

Himalayan Yoga Class (introduction to) at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 4.30pm - 6pm. Details: Sue - 07415 304174.

Bingo at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm.

Sunday, June 16

Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point may vary. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Claxby Open Gardens, noon to 5pm.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 1pm - 3pm. Arrive 30 minutes before session. Cost £2.

Open mic event at the Cross Keys Inn at Grasby, 3pm - 7pm.

Monday, June 17

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.15pm.

Tuesday, June 18

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Toft Newton craft night, 7pm - 9pm. New crafters welcome. Details: 07772 636204.

Carry on Chorus at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Wednesday, June 19

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Thursday, June 20

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Friday, June 21

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, from 10am - 1pm.

Community coffee morning at The Plough Inn, Binbrook, 10.30am - noon.

Osgodby School Fete, 2.30pm - 5.30pm.

Quiz in Middle Rasen church Hall, 7pm. Cost £5 including hot supper.

Music and Supper Evening – Midsummer Night music and poetry, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 10pm. Scandinavian cocktails; themed dress optional; Scandinavian buffet. £20 per person. Booking essential. 01472 851605.

Saturday, June 22

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Great Limber Village Hall Summer Fair, 11am - 4pm.

Sunday, June 23

Open Gardens at Benniworth, in aid of Blue Cross animal charity, 11am - 5pm. Springfield Farm (includes car boot) and Manor Farm. Combined admission £2.50. Details: 01507 313234.