What’s on: July 31 - August 10, 2019

Exhibition: Dale Mackie - Blades on Land and Sea at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to July 30.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Exhibition: Heroines of the Homefront at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 10am - 1pm. Open weekdays except Thursday 10am - 3pm.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Coding Club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 12.30pm. Free, but places limited. Booking essential.

Summer learning through Play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Childrens Centre. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Alien invasion: formulate extra terrestrial bath bombs and invent an alien at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Walking football at Newtoft Community Centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Thursday, August 1

Exhibition: Welton Easy Art & Ailsa Wish at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to August 27.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Portable Antiquities drop-in at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm.

Free coffee morning for senior shoppers in Tesco community room, Market Rasen, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Children’s space-themed summer crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Materials provided, small donation appreciated.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Ann Lillywhite - Local methodist Chapels. Non-members £3. Details: 01673 843108 or www.raseheritage.org.uk



Friday, August 2

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Note new venue: the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Live music: The Dan Webster Band at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230, brianchudley@btinternet.com or www.wegottickets.com



Saturday, August 3

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Coffee morning at South Kelsey Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Binbrook Church Open Day for 150th anniversary celebrations, 10am - 4pm.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am.

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Meet the Artist at Caistor Arts and heritage centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm. Members of the Welton Easy Art Group.

Sausage and Cider Festival at The Black Horse Inn, Donington on Bain.

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Live music: free concert by Da Capo in Binbrook Church, 5.30pm (lasts around 45 minutes).

Sunday, August 4

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Monday, August 5

Coffee Morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Age UK Lindsey free drop-in session at Market Rasen Surgery, 10am - 1pm.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Walking football taster session at De Aston Leisure Centre astroturf. Kick-off 6.30pm. Details: 07585 602556

Tuesday, August 6

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - noon.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

NatWest Community Banker at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Craft night at Toft Newton, 7pm - 9pm. Details: 07772 636024.

Carry on Chorus at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Wednesday, August 7

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Coding Club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 12.30pm. Free, but places limited. Booking essential.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Star Gazing: create a planet mobile and design a constellation at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

Walking football at Newtoft Community Centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Thursday, August 8

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Karen Crow - Lincoln Ghost Walk. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Children’s space-themed summer crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Materials provided, small donation appreciated.

Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Caistor Lions bike night in Caistor Market Place.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Kathy Cumming - Pilates and Restorative Exercise. Visitors welcome.

Friday, August 9

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Cameo Crafts at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Market Rasen Lions Quiz Night at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 849762 or 07715 622885.

Saturday, August 10

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Sunday, August 11

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

