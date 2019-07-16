What’s on: July 17 - July 28, 2019

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, July 17

Exhibition: Dale Mackie - Blades on Land and Sea at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to July 30.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group at Market Rasen methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together (confident walkers+) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Walking football at Newtoft Community Centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Thursday, July 18

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, July 19

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Saturday, July 20

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Market Rasen Methodist Church Holiday Club registration, from 9.30am.

Peace Day Centenary events in Market Rasen; 10am - 4pm displays in the Festival Hall, church, Old Police Station etc.

Coffee morning at The Poplars Care Home, Chapman Street, Market Rasen 10.30am - noon.

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Binbrook Fire Station Open Day at Binbrook School car park, 11am - 4pm.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Tealby Village Fete, 2pm - 5pm on the village green. Admission £1, children free. Traditional stalls and games, food and more.

Live music: Missing Lincs at St Michael’s Church Newton, 7pm - 10pm.

Sunday, July 21

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Market Rasen Roadrunners Summer Tractor Run, Skinners Lane (off A46 Caistor Road), Middle Rasen LN8 3JD. Tractors leave field 10 am. In aid of Urology Dept. (prostate cancer) Lincoln Hospital. Details: 01673 842089 / 07880 840457.

Binbrook Open gardens, 10am - 4pm. Combined admission £3, accompanied under 16s free. Start at the Queens Hall; ample free parking.

Family bingo at WragbyTown Hall. Doors open 1.30pm, eyes down 2.30pm. Proceeds to Market Rasen RAF cadets.

Monday, July 22

Market Rasen Methodist Church Holiday Club, 9.30am - noon. Runs until Friday. Registration on Saturday, July 20 from 9.30am at the church.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Clubbercise at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.15pm - 8.15pm.

Tuesday, July 23

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, July 24

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Coding Club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 12.30pm. Free, but places limited. Booking essential.

Space exploration: build a Lego Mars rover and make your own spaceship at Market Rasen Library. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Walking football at Newtoft Community Centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Thursday, July 25

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Friday, July 26

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Note new venue: the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm. Details: 07810 256242.

Saturday, July 27

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Middle Rasen & District 77th Horticultural Society Annual Show in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 1.30pm.

Caistor cinema: Mary Poppins. Doors open 3pm, screening 4pm. Tickets £4 from Caistor Post Office or caistorcommunitycinema.org

Sunday, July 28

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.