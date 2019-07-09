What’s on: July 10 - July 21, 2019

To have you event listed email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk
Exhibition: Dale Mackie - Blades on Land and Sea at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to July 30.
Stepping Stones toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.
Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Family History Workshop, 9.30am - 12.30pm, in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Cost £10.
Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.
Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.
Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.
Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.
Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.
Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.
Weekly: Toddler Learning Together (confident walkers+) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.
Weekly: New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.
Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.
Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.
Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.
The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.
Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.
Youth Group at Market Rasen
Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm. Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.
North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Sue Normandale - Armchair Yoga. Details: 01652 678549.
Weekly: Walking football at Newtoft community centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.
Thursday, July 11
Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.
West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Loretta Rivett - Lincolnshire Dialects. Details: westwoldsu3a.org
Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.
Weekly: Baby Learning Together at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.
Weekly: Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.
Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.
Weekly: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.
Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.
Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.
Coffee and craft afternoon at Caistor Health centre, 2pm - 4pm.
Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.
Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.
Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.
Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.
Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Alistair McPhie-Meiklejon, Golding & Young Auctioneers.
Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Sue Lawrence - Can hypnotherapy help?
East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Louise Shepherd - Happy Hooves.
Friday, July 12
Weekly: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.
Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.
Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Note new venue: the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.
Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.
Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.
Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.
Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.
Binbrook Primary School Summer Fayre, 3pm - 5pm.
Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.
Feathery fun at the ‘Taking Wing’ book launch in The Rabbit Hole Bookshop, Brigg, 4pm.
Live music: Nettlefest at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, 7pm - 11pm.
Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.
Market Rasen Lions Quiz Night at Rase Park, 7.30pm.
Saturday, July 13
Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse
Bitesize Breakfast at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9am - 10am. Talks by two local inspirational women. Details: 07843 755002.
Coffee morning at Caistor Methodist Church, 10am - 11.30am.
Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.
Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.
St Thomas Parish Church Summer Garden Party at The Rectory (Caistor Road, Market Rasen) 2pm - 4pm.
Live music: Nettlefest at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, 5pm - 11pm.
Middle Rasen Methodist Church Summer fayre at Musgrave Farm, Buslingthorpe.
Games night at Cadney Church Hall, 6pm - 8pm. Free admission.
Unknown Shakespeare and the Elizabethan Theatre: talks by actor Ian Hogg in Claxby Church, 7pm. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door) from 01673 828364, email lizteeshan@gmail.com, 01673 828315 or email hawvalley@yahoo.co.uk
Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Sunday, July 14
Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.
Market Rasen Cricket & Football Club Annual Summer Gala at Rase Park, from 10am.
Live music: Nettlefest at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, noon to 6pm.
East Barkwith village fete, Louth Road field, 2pm - 5pm.
Live music: The John Verity Band at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 4.30pm. Door charge £10.
Monday, July 15
Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.
Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.
Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.
Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.
Clubbercise at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.15pm - 8.15pm.
Market Rasen Flower Club in New Life Church Centre, 7.30pm. Lucy Richardson - Dales Life. Visitors £6.
Tuesday, July 16
Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.
Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.
Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential: 01472 851605.
Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.
Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.
Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.
Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.
Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon
Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.
Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.
Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.
Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.
Toft Newton craft night, 7pm - 9pm. Details: 07772 636024.
Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.
Wednesday, July 17
Dementia Group at Market Rasen methodist Church, 10am - noon.
Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.
Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.
Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.
The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.
Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.
Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.
Thursday, July 18
Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.
Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.
Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.
Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.
Friday, July 19
Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.
Saturday, July 20
Peace Day Centenary events in Market Rasen; 10am - 4pm displays in the Festival Hall, church, Old Police Station etc.
Live music: Missing Lincs at St Michael’s Church Newton, 7pm - 10pm.
Sunday, July 21
Family bingo at WragbyTown Hall. Doors open 1.30pm, eyes down 2.30pm. Proceeds to Market Rasen RAF cadets.