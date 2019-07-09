What’s on: July 10 - July 21, 2019

To have you event listed email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Exhibition: Dale Mackie - Blades on Land and Sea at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to July 30.

Stepping Stones toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Family History Workshop, 9.30am - 12.30pm, in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Cost £10.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together (confident walkers+) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Weekly: New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen

Weekly: Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm. Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Sue Normandale - Armchair Yoga. Details: 01652 678549.

Weekly: Walking football at Newtoft community centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Thursday, July 11

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Loretta Rivett - Lincolnshire Dialects. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Coffee and craft afternoon at Caistor Health centre, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Alistair McPhie-Meiklejon, Golding & Young Auctioneers.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Sue Lawrence - Can hypnotherapy help?

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Louise Shepherd - Happy Hooves.

Friday, July 12

Weekly: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Note new venue: the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Binbrook Primary School Summer Fayre, 3pm - 5pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Feathery fun at the ‘Taking Wing’ book launch in The Rabbit Hole Bookshop, Brigg, 4pm.

Live music: Nettlefest at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, 7pm - 11pm.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Market Rasen Lions Quiz Night at Rase Park, 7.30pm.

Saturday, July 13

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Bitesize Breakfast at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9am - 10am. Talks by two local inspirational women. Details: 07843 755002.

Coffee morning at Caistor Methodist Church, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

St Thomas Parish Church Summer Garden Party at The Rectory (Caistor Road, Market Rasen) 2pm - 4pm.

Live music: Nettlefest at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, 5pm - 11pm.

Middle Rasen Methodist Church Summer fayre at Musgrave Farm, Buslingthorpe.

Games night at Cadney Church Hall, 6pm - 8pm. Free admission.

Unknown Shakespeare and the Elizabethan Theatre: talks by actor Ian Hogg in Claxby Church, 7pm. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door) from 01673 828364, email lizteeshan@gmail.com, 01673 828315 or email hawvalley@yahoo.co.uk

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Sunday, July 14

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Market Rasen Cricket & Football Club Annual Summer Gala at Rase Park, from 10am.

Live music: Nettlefest at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, noon to 6pm.

East Barkwith village fete, Louth Road field, 2pm - 5pm.

Live music: The John Verity Band at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 4.30pm. Door charge £10.

Monday, July 15

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Clubbercise at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.15pm - 8.15pm.

Market Rasen Flower Club in New Life Church Centre, 7.30pm. Lucy Richardson - Dales Life. Visitors £6.

Tuesday, July 16

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Toft Newton craft night, 7pm - 9pm. Details: 07772 636024.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, July 17

Dementia Group at Market Rasen methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Thursday, July 18

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Friday, July 19

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Saturday, July 20

Peace Day Centenary events in Market Rasen; 10am - 4pm displays in the Festival Hall, church, Old Police Station etc.

Live music: Missing Lincs at St Michael’s Church Newton, 7pm - 10pm.

Sunday, July 21

Family bingo at WragbyTown Hall. Doors open 1.30pm, eyes down 2.30pm. Proceeds to Market Rasen RAF cadets.