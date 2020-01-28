What’s on: January 29 - February 8, 2020

To have your event included in our free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, January 29

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Rhyme Time (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth to crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: Celebrating the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 2pm. Weekdays (not Thursday). Runs to January 31.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am

Hand bell practice at Wragby Church, 10.30am.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Caistor Cares social in Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 3pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Weekly.

Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, January 30

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Eyes to the Skies - Kirsty Sharman. Runs to February 25. Full details at: www.28ploughhill.co.uk

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Gentle yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6.15pm - 7.15pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Caistor & District Lions bingo in Caistor Town Hall. Doors 7pm, play 7.30pm.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, January 31

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Bingo at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets: 01673 885500 or www.broadbent.org

Barton Ghost Walk, starting at Baysgarth House Museum, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 from www.sbplayers.co.uk or on the night.

Saturday, February 1

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Kids Zone at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Fill-Your-Own-Tubs shop and Repair Cafe at Caistor Methodist Church, 10am - 2pm.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Meet the artist at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Jumble sale in Wragby Town Hall, in aid of Rand Church.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets: as above.

Sunday, February 2

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, as February 1.

Monday, February 3

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15pm.

Age UK Lindsey free drop in session at Market Rasen Surgery, 10am - 1pm.

Exhibition: History of the Postcard, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 2pm. Weekdays (not Thursday). Runs to February 28.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Free.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Tuesday, February 4

8.45am Bright Sparks Activity Group for Under 5s at Wragby Church.

Bible Study Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 11.15am.

Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free. 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

NatWest Community Banker at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Latin moves with Mary at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Free coffee morning in Market Rasen Tesco store community room, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Baby Stay and Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Toft Newton craft night, 7pm - 9pm. Details: 07772 636020.

Caistor Community Choir 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Sheila Brislin - Fuchsias

Wednesday, February 5

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Dance Group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, February 6

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Open Door, Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Rase Heritage Society meeting in the Old Police Station, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. 100 years of the postcard. Visitors £3.

Brigg and District Gardening Club in the Methodist Church Hall, Brigg, 7.30pm. Speaker: Radio Humberside’s Doug Stewart - Bridgewater - the birth of a garden. Subscriptions due (£6). Guests welcome at £3. Details: Jill on 07545 781013.

Friday, February 7

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Blood donation sessions at Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 12.20pm - 2.50pm and 4.20pm - 7.20pm. Book on 0300 123 23 23 or blood.co.uk

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Comedy night with Scott Doonican at Newtoft Village Hall, 8pm.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets: 01673 885500 or www.broadbent.org

Saturday, February 8

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Experimental watercolours Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Booking essential. Coast £35. Call 01472 753755.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets as above

Family bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.