What’s on: January 22 - February 2, 2020

Wednesday, January 22

Heritage exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Beware the Bogart! Lincolnshire folklore. Runs to January 28.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Rhyme Time (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth to crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: Celebrating the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 2pm. Weekdays (not Thursday). Runs to January 31.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Caistor Cares social in Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 3pm.

Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Weekly.

Dance Group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Caistor Civic Society meeting in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7.30pm.

Thursday, January 23

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Gentle yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Open Door, Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm. (Note change of day)

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6.15pm - 7.15pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, January 24

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cameo Crafts in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets: 01673 885500 or www.broadbent.org

Live music: Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Tickets £14 from 01652 649230, email brianchudley@btinternet.com or www.wegottickets.com

CATS (Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) AGM in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. New members warmly welcomed.

Saturday, January 25

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Exhibition: Celebrating the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets: as above.

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall. Screening ‘Yesterday’. Rated 12A. Doors open 6.30pm, film 7.30pm. Tickets £4 from Caistor Post office, on door or via www.caistor communitycinema.org

Sunday, January 26

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets: as above.

Monday, January 27

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15pm.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Free.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Tuesday, January 28

Bible Study Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 11.15am.

Latin moves with Mary at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free. 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Baby Stay and Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Community Choir 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Gardening Club at the Methodist Church, 7.15pm. Lesley Burton - A Year in the Vegetable Garden. Guests £2.

Wednesday, January 29

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Caistor Cares social in Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 3pm.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Weekly.

Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, January 30

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Eyes to the Skies - Kirsty Sharman. Runs to February 25. Full details at: www.28ploughhill.co.uk

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Gentle yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6.15pm - 7.15pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Caistor & District Lions bingo in Caistor Town Hall. Doors 7pm, play 7.30pm.

Friday, January 31

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Bingo at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets: 01673 885500 or www.broadbent.org

Saturday, February 1

Fillyourowntubs shop and Repair Cafe at Caistor Methodist Church, 10am - 2pm.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Meet the artist at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets: as above.

Sunday, February 2

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Lindsey Rural Players present Dick Whittington at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, as February 1.