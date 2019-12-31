What’s on: January 1 - January 12, 2020

Please note: some regular events may not be taking place over the New Year period so check before travelling. We would also ask those with regular listings to review the details and let us know of any changes.

Wednesday,January 1

Middle Rasen Duck Race. Starting at noon, ‘Parry’s Bridge’, Low Church Road, ending at the bridge in Church Street.

Thursday, January 2

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Friday, January 3

Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Saturday, January 4

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Meet the artist at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm. Meet the Boggart - discover more about Ethel Rudkin and her important contributions to what we know of the history of Lincolnshire.

Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Sunday, January 5

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Monday, January 6

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Age UK Lindsey drop-in advice session at Market Rasen Surgery, 10am - 1pm.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Free.

Exhibition: Celebrating the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 2pm. Weekdays (not Thursday). Runs to January 31.

West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Clubbercise in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.15pm.

Tuesday, January 7

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in Wragby Church, 8.45am - 10am.

Zumba at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free. 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Natwest Community Banker at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Baby Stay and Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Art Group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 1.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Toft Newton Craft Night, 7pm - 9pm. Details: 07772 636020.

Caistor Community Choir 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

Reel Issues - showing ‘Sapphire’ - in South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Wednesday, January 8

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Family history workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - noon. Cost £10, drop-in no need to book.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Baby Learning Together (birth to crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Rhyme Time (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Weekly:

Dance Group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Dominoes, darts and draughts.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, January 9

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.45am, followed by speaker: Richard Harries – Rowing The Atlantic Solo. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen methodist Church, 10am.

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Gentle yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Annual meeting.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Leigh Perkins - Carnivorous Plants.

Friday, January 10

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cameo Crafts in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Saturday, January 11

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Exhibition: Celebrating the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 1pm.

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Family bingo in Newtoft Village Hall, 6pm.

Sunday, January 12

Tractor road run, leaving Nags Head, Middle Rasen, at 10am. Auction and raffle. Proceeds to Cancer Research. Details: 07860 791254.

