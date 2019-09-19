What’s on in the Rasen and Caistor area: September 18 - September 29, 2019

• To have your event listed, email: dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, September 18

Exhibition: Sarah Bennett Illustrations & Portraits at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre. Runs to September 24.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Humberside International Women’s Club at Nettleton Village Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Early Explorers (under 1 or not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Weekly: Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, market place, 7.30pm - 8pm. More information: 01673 849393.

Thursday, September 19

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm-3pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, September 20

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Summer Reading Challenge celebration event at Market Rasen Library, 4pm - 5.30pm.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Saturday, September 21

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Binbrook Fire Station charity car wash, 10am - 3pm. Proceeds to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at East Barkwith Village Hall, 11am - 1pm.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Wrawby Windmill open day, 1pm - 5pm. Free admission, donations welcome. Details: 01652 653699.

Sunday, September 22

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Heritage open day events.

Monday, September 23

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Market Rasen methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Market Rasen Golf Club, 10am - 2pm.

Macmillan Coffee Morning in Market Rasen Festival Hall committee room, 10am - noon.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Clubbercise in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.15pm .

Tuesday, September 24

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Book a free appointment on 01472 851605.

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Zumba at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 10am - 11am.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Baby Learning Together (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm.

Caistor Women’s Choir at Caistor Arts and heritage centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, September 25

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s sewing club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 455002.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Thursday, September 26

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Friday, September 27

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Binbrook Reading Room, 6pm - 8pm. Organised by Binbrook Scout Group.

Cameo Crafts at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Live music: Chorlton Country Club at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall. Tickets £14 from 01652 649230, brianchudley@btinternet.com or www.wegottickets.com

Lincolnshire Weekend at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Music and Supper Evening, 7pm - 10pm, with The Miracle Cure. £20 per person. Booking essential on 01472 851605 or call in at the centre’s cafe.

Saturday, September 28

Lincolnshire Weekend at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: 9am - 10am Bitesize Breakfast (food and speaker); followed by children’s crafts, Buskers, afternoon teas, competitions (various age categories in art, story writing, baking and flower arranging, veg growing, photography).

Shoebox appeal wrap and pack at Market Rasen Methodist Church from 10am.

Table top sale in Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 2pm.

Autumn Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall for Dove Park Bowls Club. Doors open 2pm. Admission 20p.

Caistor Community Cinema in Caistor Town Hall. Screening: Green Book (12A). Doors 5.30pm. Film 6.30pm. Tickets £4 from Caistor Post Office, via caistorcommunitycinema.org or on door.

Sunday, September 29

Macmillan Coffee Morning at B17 Cafe, Binbrook 10am - noon.

Lincolnshire Weekend at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: stalls, dog show at noon, scavenger hunt, music, hotdog BBQ; Caistor Heritage walk. Cost £2 (accompanied children free) meeting at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre cafe at 1.30pm.