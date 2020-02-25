What’s on: February 26 - March 8, 2020

To have your event included in our free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk
Wednesday, February 26
Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.
Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.
Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.
Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.
Rhyme Time (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.
Exhibition: History of the Postcard, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates’ Court, 10am - 2pm. Weekdays (not Thursday). Runs to February 29.
Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth to crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
10.30am Hand bell practice at Wragby Church.
Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.
Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.
Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am
Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.
County Race Day at Market Rasen Racecourse. First race 12.25pm. Details: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen
New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.
Caistor Cares Wednesday Social in the town hall, 1.30pm - 3pm.
Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.
Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.
Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.
Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.
Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.
Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.
Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.
Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.
Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.
Caistor and District Community Trust Ltd Annual General Meeting in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Non-members welcome.
Thursday, February 27
Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Marcelle Seabourne - Landscapes.
9.15am Breakfast meeting at Wragby Church.
Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.
Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.
Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: Gentle yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.
Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.
Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506
Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.
Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.
Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.
Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.
Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.
Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6.15pm - 7.15pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.
Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.
Friday, February 28
Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.
Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.
Community Coffee Morning and paperback exchange at The Plough, Binbrook, 10.30am-noon.
Weekly: Kelsey Cares coffee morning at North Kelsey Village Hall, 10am. Free to over 60s.
Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.
Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.
Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.
Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.
Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.
Weekly: Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.
Cameo Crafts in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7pm - 9pm.
Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.
Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.
Barkwith & District Gardening Club in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Dave Newman.
Saturday, February 29
Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse
Exhibition: History of the Postcard, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 1pm.
Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.
Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.
Live music: Double header concert featuring The Broken Maps and Carnelian, at Nettleham Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £11 on the door or reserved on 01522 535770. Email watkins.folk@gmail.com .
Sunday, March 1
Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.
Monday, March 2
Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15pm.
West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.
Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Free.
Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.
Tai Chi at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07592 071523.
Broadbent Singers at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 1pm - 3pm. Cost £5.
Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.
Tuesday, March 3
Bible Study Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 11.15am.
NatWest Community Banker at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.
Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free. 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.
Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.
Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.
Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.
Lent lunch at Market Rasen Methodist Church, noon.
Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.
Latin moves with Mary at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.
Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Baby Stay and Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Art Group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 1.30pm.
Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.
Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.
Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.
Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.
Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. Details: 07402 261487.
Toft Newton craft night, 7pm - 9pm. Details: 07772 636020.
Caistor Community Choir 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.
West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Speaker on climate change.
Wednesday, March 4
Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.
Rasen Mail editorial drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.
Handbell practice at Wragby, 10.30am.
New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.
Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.
Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm - Bob & Rosie.
Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.
Caistor Street Food Market, South Street Park, 3.30pm - 9pm.
Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.
Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.
Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.
Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Emma Dallimore from MIND.
Thursday, March 5
Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.
Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or market rasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.
Coffee,cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.
World Book Day: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Finds drop-in day at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm.
Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.
Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506.
World Book Day: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Open Door, Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.
Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. General meeting and looking at heritage resources available at the library.
Friday, March 6
Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.
Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.
Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.
Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.
Saturday, March 7
Kids Zone at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.
Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.
Firefighters charity car wash in Market Rasen Tesco car park, 10am - 2pm.
Meet the Artist at Caistor Arts Heritage Centre - Marcelle Seabourne, 11.30am - 1.30pm.
Ladies & Gents clothing and accessories Bring & Buy sale at Fletcher Court Community Centre, Mill Road, Market Rasen noon - 3pm.
Jumble sale at Wragby Town Hall, 2pm.
Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.
Sunday, March 8
Market Rasen Town Tidy Up, 10am - noon. Meet in the market place.