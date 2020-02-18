What’s on: February 19 - March 1, 2020

To have your event included in our free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, February 19

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Eyes to the Skies - Kirsty Sharman. Runs to February 25. Full details at: www.28ploughhill.co.uk

Rhyme Time (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth to crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Exhibition: History of the Postcard, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates’ Court, 10am - 2pm. Weekdays (not Thursday). Runs to February 28.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Hand bell practice at Wragby Church, 10.30am.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm. Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Caistor Cares Wednesday Social in the town hall, 1.30pm - 3pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Public meeting on allotments for Market Rasen, Festival Hall committee room, 6pm.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Dance Group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, February 20

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Gentle yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506.

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Open Door, Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6.15pm - 7.15pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, February 21

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.

Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.

Saturday, February 22

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Exhibition: History of the Postcard, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 1pm.

Caistor Big Clean Up. Meet 10am in Arts and Heritage Centre.

Circus Skills Workshop at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 10.30am - 11.30am. Cost £5. Limited places. Call 01673 885500 or visit broadbenttheatre.org

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Live and Local production: ‘Eggs on Legs’ at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 2.30pm. Tickets from Garnett’s Shop, Queen Street or Town Council office at Festival Hall.

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall, screening ‘Downton Abbey’ (PG). Doors open 6.30pm, film starts 7.30pm. Tickets £4 via caistorcommunitycinema.org, at Caistor Post Office or on the door.

Sunday, February 23

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. As February 16

Snowdrop Sunday at Elsham Gardens and Country Park, 11am - 4pm. All proceeds donated to Elsham and Bigby Churches.

Monday, February 24

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15pm.

West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Free.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, February 25

8.45am Bright Sparks Activity Group for Under 5s at Wragby Church.

10am Prayer group at Wragby Church.

Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free. 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Bible Study Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 11.15am.

Latin moves with Mary at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Baby Stay and Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Market Rasen Garden Club in the Methodist Church Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Speaker: Mary Howes - Severn Secret Gardens. Pie & Pea night. £3 non-members. Book on 01673 842495.

Caistor Community Choir 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, February 26

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Rhyme Time (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

10.30am Hand bell practice at Wragby Church.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Caistor Cares Wednesday Social in the town hall, 1.30pm - 3pm.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Caistor and District Community Trust Ltd Annual General Meeting in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Non-members welcome.

Thursday, February 27

9.15am Breakfast meeting at Wragby Church.

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Friday, February 28

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cameo Crafts in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.

Saturday, February 29

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Exhibition: History of the Postcard, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 1pm.

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Live music: Double header concert featuring The Broken Maps and Carnelian, at Nettleham Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £11 on the door or reserved on 01522 535770. Email watkins.folk@gmail.com .

Sunday, March 1

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.