What’s on: February 12 - February 23, 2020

To have your event included in our free listing, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, February 12

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Eyes to the Skies - Kirsty Sharman. Runs to February 25. Full details at: www.28ploughhill.co.uk

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Family History Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Cost £10. Drop-in, no need to book.

Weekly: Rhyme Time (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: History of the Postcard, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 2pm. Weekdays (not Thursday). Runs to February 28.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth to crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 10.30am.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am

Weekly: 10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

Caistor Over 60s Club in the town hall, 2pm - 4pm. Bingo, raffle, refreshments and friendship. Annual sub £6.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Sale of local history books at Oxfam Bookshop, 16 Wrawby Street, Brigg, 6pm - 8pm.

Line Dancing in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Speaker - Guy Rawlins - Life in the Circus. Details: 01652 678549.

Caistor Flower Club AGM in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm, followed by Foraging and Bath Bombs, with Caroline Jackson. Visitors welcome £6.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, February 13

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, coffee from 9.45am, followed by speaker: Jake Pass – The Seaman’s Mission. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Gentle yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Speaker: Hannah Dale - Wrendale Designs.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6.15pm - 7.15pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Caistor & District Lions bingo in Caistor Town Hall. Doors 7pm, play 7.30pm.

Flix in the Stix at Faldingworth Village Hall, 7.30pm. Showing ‘Downton Abbey’.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society meeting in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: John Summerfield - Magic Roundabouts.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Annual meeting.

Friday, February 14

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cameo Crafts in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.

Live music: Amy Speace at Kirton Live, Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £13 from 01652 649230.

Concert by Louth Male Voice Choir at Tealby Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 on door or from Tealby Community Shop (includes finger buffet).

Charity country music night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Music by Pete Jones. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, February 15

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Kids Zone at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Exhibition: History of the Postcard, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 1pm.

Harry Potter themed event at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Tri-Wizard Tournament, 11am - 12.30pm. Cost £4.95 including lunch. Book on 01472 851605 or call in to the centre cafe.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Snowdrop weekend with home made soup and light lunches from noon to 2pm, at St Martin’s Church, Kirmond le Mire.

Sunday, February 16

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Love Market Rasen Raceday at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen

Snowdrop Sunday at Hackthorn Hall, noon - 4pm. Admission £4, children free.

Snowdrop weekend with home made soup and light lunches from noon to 2pm, at St Martin’s Church, Kirmond le Mire.

Monday, February 17

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15pm.

West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Free.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, February 18

8.45am Bright Sparks Activity Group for Under 5s at Wragby Church.

Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free. 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Latin moves with Mary at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Bible Study Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 11.15am.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Baby Stay and Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Community Choir 7pm - 8.30pm in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, February 19

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Hand bell practice at Wragby Church, 10.30am.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm. Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Caistor Cares Wednesday Social in the town hall, 1.30pm - 3pm.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Dance Group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, February 20

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Open Door, Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Friday, February 21

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Bell ringing for beginners at Wragby Church, 7.30pm.

Saturday, February 22

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Exhibition: History of the Postcard, at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 1pm.

Caistor Big Clean Up. Meet 10am in Arts and Heritage Centre.

Circus Skills Workshop at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 10.30am - 11.30am. Cost £5. Limited places. Call 01673 885500 or visit broadbenttheatre.org

Live and Local production: ‘Eggs on Legs’ at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 2.30pm. Tickets from Garnett’s Shop, Queen Street or Town Council office at Festival Hall.

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall, screening ‘Downton Abbey’ (PG). Doors open 6.30pm, film starts 7.30pm. Tickets £4 via caistorcommunitycinema.org, at Caistor Post Office or on the door.

Sunday, February 23

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. As February 16