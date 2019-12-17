What’s on: December 18 - December 24, 2019

Please note: some regular events may not be taking place over the Christmas and New Year period so check before travelling.

Wednesday, December 18

Exhibition: ‘More Pleasurable Paintings’ by the Tuesday Painters at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to January 2.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Baby Learning Together (birth to crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: Christmas Past and Present at Market Rasen Old Magistrates Court, 10am - 2pm. Weekdays (not Thursday). Runs to December 20.

Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Rhyme Time (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

10.45am Walking Football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Lunchtime concert and raffle draw at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, from 12.15pm.

New age kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: support group for people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Caistor Cares Social in Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 3pm.

Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Details as above.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Lions Santa Tour of Market Rasen: start 4.30pm with visit to the Poplars, then Willingham Road, Lime Street, River Side, Anglian Way, Willingham Road, Kingfisher Drive, Heron Way, Mallard Way, finish back on Willingham Road.

Short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 8pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place, 7pm - 8.30pm. 01673 849393.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Singing for Pleasure Winter Concert in Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £7, including light refreshments.

Caistor Lions Carol Concert, with Market Rasen Band, in Caistor Town Hall, 8pm. Admission free.

Thursday, December 19

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen New Life Church, 1.30pm - 4pm. Details: 01673 849506

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Open Door in the Church Room, Market Rasen Market Place, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Lions Santa’s Sleigh tour of North Kelsey from 6.30pm - 9pm, starting at the Butchers Arms. Details on Caistor Lions Facebook Page.

Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, December 20

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Weekly: Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Lions Santa Tour of Market Rasen: start 4.30pm: Market Rasen Library, Gordon Field, Whitworth Way, Mill Road, Ashfield Close, Holly Tree Close, Oak Tree Close, Cedar Close, Velden Way, Coronation Road, Mill Road. Finish at Market Rasen Library.

Children’s football, Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Saturday, December 21

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Not generally on race days. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Christmas Tree Festival at Tealby Church, 10am - 4pm.

Carol Singing outside Market Rasen Co-op store 11am. Everyone welcome. Info: 01673 849941.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons for 12-18-yr-olds at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Noon - 3pm. Free.

Decorate a festive cupcake -children’s event, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2.30pm - 4pm. Small cost will apply.

Cinema: The Polar Express (U) at Caistor Town Hall. Doors 2pm, screening 3pm. Tickets from Caistor Post Office or www.caistorcommunitycinema.org

Lions Santa’s Sleigh tour of Keelby, from Cotham Gardens, 5pm - 8pm. Details: Caistor Lions Facebook Page.

Market Rasen Band Christmas Concert at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Admission £8, including refreshments, accompanied under 16s free.

Sunday, December 22

Weekly: Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycling Club Facebook for details.

Sleigh Race - Sixhills to Hainton. Start 11am.

Christmas Tree Festival at Tealby Church, 10am - 4pm.

Family Christmas sing-a-long at Newtoft Village Hall, 6pm.

Monday, December 23

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

West Wolds U3a chair yoga, Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 11am.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Free.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls Club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Tuesday, December 24

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Computer and IT support by appointment at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free 10am - 11am; 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential on 01472 851605.

Baby Stay and Play (new session)at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Father Christmas arrives in Market Rasen Market Place 4pm, with presents for children 7 and under.