What’s on: August 7 - August 18, 2019

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, August 7

Exhibition: Welton Easy Art & Ailsa Wish at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to August 27.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Exhibition: Heroines of the Homefront at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 10am - 1pm. Open weekdays except Thursday 10am - 3pm.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10am.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Coding Club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 12.30pm. Free, but places limited. Booking essential.

Summer learning through Play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Star Gazing: create a planet mobile and design a constellation at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Walking football at Newtoft Community Centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Thursday, August 8

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Karen Crow - Lincoln Ghost Walk. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Children’s space-themed summer crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Materials provided, small donation appreciated.

Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Caistor Lions bike night in Caistor Market Place.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Kathy Cumming - Pilates and Restorative Exercise. Visitors welcome.

Friday, August 9

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Note new venue: the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cameo Crafts at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Market Rasen Lions Quiz Night at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 849762 or 07715 622885.

Saturday, August 10

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Market Rasen town tidy up. Meet in the Market Place at 10am.

Family bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm.

Sunday, August 11

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Summer Season of Music and afternoon tea at Tealby Church - Medieval Music on medieval Instruments. Starts 2pm. Tickets £10 from 07896 715172.

Monday, August 12

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Tuesday, August 13

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Walking football at Newtoft Community Centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Age 16yrs+. Fortnightly.

Wednesday, August 14

Family History Workshop at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Drop-in session with Sarah Taylor. £10.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church.

Coding Club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 12.30pm. Free, but places limited. Booking essential.

Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Caistor Over 60s Club in Caistor Town Hall, 2pm - 4pm. Bingo, raffle, refreshments and friendship. Annual sub £6.

Man on the Moon: recreate the moon landing using Lego animation and decorate a moon biscuit at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

Thursday, August 15

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Children’s space-themed summer crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Materials provided, small donation appreciated.

Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Friday, August 16

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Note new venue: the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Saturday, August 17

Art Exhibition at St Bartholomew’s Church, Keelby, 10am to 5pm Refreshments available. Free entry

Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Open air theatre: Boxtree Productions presents - The Legend of King Arthur - at The Walled Garden Baumber, 3pm. Tickets available from www. boxtreeproductions.co.uk

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall. Screening ‘Stan & Ollie’ (PG). Doors open 5.30pm, film 6.30pm. Tickets from Caistor Post Office or caistorcommunitycinema.org

Sunday, August 18

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Art Exhibition at St Bartholomew’s Church, Keelby, 1.30pm - 5pm. Refreshments available. Free entry.

Summer Season of Music and afternoon tea at Tealby Church - Meridian Ladies Choir. Starts 2pm. Tickets £10 from 07896 715172.