What’s on: August 28 - September 8, 2019

Wednesday, August 28

Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Blast off!: build a rocket to send into space and make a decorative suncatcher at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm.

Weekly: Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, market place, 7.30pm - 8pm. Details: 01673 849393.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tony Neale - Theatre Programmes.

Thursday, August 29

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Children’s space-themed summer crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Materials provided, small donation appreciated.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, August 30

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Saturday, August 31

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Art and Craft Festival at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Free entry.

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

1940s Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough. Full details: 01507 363881 or www. lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Sunday, September 1

Wragby Show and Country Fayre at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho, near Wragby. Gates open at 9am.

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Art and Craft Festival at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Free entry.

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. As above.

1940s Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough. Afternoon fly-past scheduled by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota aircraft. Full details: 01507 363881 or www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk

Motorbike run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, 11am from Willingham Woods picnic ground.

Hackthorn Hall gardens open, 1pm - 5pm. £3.50 admission, under 14s free. Afternoon teas in the village hall. Proceeds to Hackthorn Church.

Monday, September 2

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. 01652 628286.

Tuesday, September 3

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Zumba at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 10am - 11am.

NatWest community banker at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Colouring, origami and puzzles.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

New session: Baby Learning

Together (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6.15pm - 7.30pm.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. North Korea tour - David Herring.

Wednesday, September 4

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

New session: Early Explorers (under 1 or not yet walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Christians Together in Crafts at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Rasen Mail editorial drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

News Session: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm-2.30pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Women’s Own at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Caistor street food market in South Street Park, 3.30pm - 10pm.

Youth Club at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8-11yrs; 7pm-8.30pm for over 11 yrs.

Thursday, September 5

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Toft Tots at Toft Newton Community Centre, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Free coffee morning in Market Rasen Tesco store community room, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Gentle yoga in the Festival Hall Market Rasen, 11am - 12.15pm.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

New session: Learning Through Play (0-5 years) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm-3pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies, as above.

Rase Heritage Society AGM in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm.

Friday, September 6

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Bingo in the Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm.

Beetle Drive in Andy’s Children’s Hospice in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm. Tickets £5 from Peter Rhodes Electrical. Organised by Market Rasen Friends of Andy’s.

Saturday, September 7

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Coffee morning at South Kelsey Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

Sunday, September 8

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. As above.

‘Walk to Defeat Dementia’ from De Aston Legsby Road car park (astro-turf), 10.30am. Details: 07926 024653 or email s_boryszczuk@hotmail.com

Proms in the Park at South Street Park, Caistor, 3pm - 5pm. Free.