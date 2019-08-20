What’s on: August 21 - September 1, 2019

• The listing includes information for Bank Holiday Monday - August 26. Some regular events may not be taking place, so please check before travelling.

Wednesday, August 21

Exhibition: Welton Easy Art & Ailsa Wish at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to August 27.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: Heroines of the Homefront at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 10am - 1pm. Open weekdays except Thursday 10am - 3pm. Runs to August 23.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Glentham Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Summer learning through play (0-5yrs) - Forest Fun - at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Weekly: Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, market place, 7.30pm - 8pm. Details: 01673 849393.

Thursday, August 22

Noah’s Ark toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Children’s space-themed summer crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Materials provided, small donation appreciated.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Space Monsters: design monsters from outer space and code a space invaders game at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies, as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, August 23

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Blood Donation at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 12.20pm - 2.50pm and 4.20pm - 7.20pm. Book an appointment on 0300 123 23 23 or visit blood.co.uk

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join. Gin Festival at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 5pm - 10pm. Tickets £20 from 01472 851605 or via www.bottleandcarriage.com/onlinestore

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cameo Crafts at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Saturday, August 24

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Open Church day at St Thomas’s, Market Rasen, 10am - 2pm.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Gin Festival at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 5pm - 10pm. Tickets £20 from 01472 851605 or via www.bottleandcarriage.com/onlinestore

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Sunday, August 25

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

1940s event at North Thoresby, 10am - 4pm. BBMF Lancaster flypast scheduled for 3.25pm.

Summer Season of Music and Afternoon Tea at Tealby Church - Harmonix and Voices Venus singing group. Starts 2pm. Tickets £10 from 07896 715172.

RAF Elsham Wolds Reunion service at the Memorial Garden on the former airfield, 2.15pm. Flypast by the BBMF Lancaster scheduled for

around 3.15pm.

Monday, August 26

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

1940s event at North Thoresby, 10am - 4pm. BBMF Spitfire flypast scheduled for 2.15pm.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Tuesday, August 27

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Market Rasen Gardening Club in the Methodist Chapel Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Speaker: Dave Newman - The Sage Gardener.

Walking Football at Newtoft Community Centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. 16yrs+

Wednesday, August 28

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Blast off!: build a rocket to send into space and make a decorative suncatcher at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tony Neale - Theatre Programmes.

Thursday, August 29

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Children’s space-themed summer crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Materials provided, small donation appreciated.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Friday, August 30

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen, 10am - 1pm.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Saturday, August 31

Art and Craft Festival at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Free entry.

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

1940s Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough . Full details: 01507 363881 or www. lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk

Sunday, September 1

Wragby Show and Country Fayre at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho, near Wragby. Gates open at 9am.

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Art and Craft Festival at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Free entry.

Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival. Various venues. Visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org for details or pick up a brochure.

1940s Weekend at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, Ludborough . Afternoon fly-past scheduled by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota aircraft. Full details: 01507 363881 or www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk

Motorbike run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, 11am from Willingham Woods picnic ground.

Hackthorn Hall gardens open, 1pm - 5pm. £3.50 admission, under 14s free. Afternoon teas in the village hall. Proceeds to Hackthorn Church.

• To have your event listed, email dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk