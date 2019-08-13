What’s on: August 14 - August 25, 2019

• To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, August 14

Exhibition: Welton Easy Art & Ailsa Wish at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to August 27.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Family History Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Drop-in session with Sarah Taylor. £10.

Weekly: Little Explorers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: Heroines of the Homefront at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 10am - 1pm. Open weekdays except Thursday 10am - 3pm. Runs to August 23.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (0-5 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Coding Club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 12.30pm. Free, but places limited. Booking essential.

Summer learning through Play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Craft and Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Caistor Over 60s Club in Caistor Town Hall, 2pm - 4pm. Bingo, raffle, refreshments and friendship. Annual sub £6.

Tea dance at South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £5, including refreshments.

Man on the Moon: recreate the moon landing using Lego animation and decorate a moon biscuit at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Weekly: Ukulele Group U3A in Market Rasen Church Room, market place, 7.30pm - 8pm. Details: 01673 849393.

Thursday, August 15

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Stop, Look, Listen (0-8 years) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Children’s space-themed summer crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Materials provided, small donation appreciated.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Stop, Look, Listen (0-8 years) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, August 16

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Weekly: Learning through play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. Note new venue: the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Saturday, August 17

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse

Art Exhibition at St Bartholomew’s Church, Keelby, 10am to 5pm. Bric-a-brac Bonanza in Wragby Town Hall, 10am - 3pm. Refreshments on sale too. Organised by Lincs North Federation of WIs. Refreshments available.

Weekly: Craft club at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Open air theatre: Boxtree Productions presents - The Legend of King Arthur - at The Walled Garden Baumber, 3pm. Tickets available from www. boxtreeproductions.co.uk

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall. Screening ‘Stan & Ollie’ (PG). Doors open 5.30pm, film 6.30pm. Tickets from Caistor Post Office or caistorcommunitycinema.org

Sunday, August 18

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Art Exhibition at St Bartholomew’s Church, Keelby, 1.30pm - 5pm. Refreshments available. Free entry.

Summer Season of Music and Afternoon Tea at Tealby Church - Meridian Ladies Choir. Starts 2pm. Tickets £10 from 07896 715172.

Smgs of Praise at Snelland Church, led by New Dawn, 6pm.

Monday, August 19

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

11am Walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

WLDC budget consultation meeting at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 6pm - 8pm.

Market Rasen Flower Club in the New Life Centre, 7.30pm. Workshop with Sarah Green. Visitors £6.

Tuesday, August 20

Bright Sparks Activity Group for under fives and their carers in All Saints Church, Wragby, 8.45am - 10am. Cost 50p per family.

Learning through play at Caistor (0-5yrs) Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Storytime for the under 5s at Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Toft Newton Craft Night, 7pm - 9pm. Details: 07772 636024.

Wednesday, August 21

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Charity knitting group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Health walk, 10.30am - 11.30am. Start at Caistor Church. Details: 07778 622925.

New Age Kurling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Thursday, August 22

Noah’s Ark toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Children’s space-themed summer crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Materials provided, small donation appreciated.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Space Monsters: design monsters from outer space and code a space invaders game at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Free event as part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Call in to book a place.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies, as above.

Friday, August 23

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, Market Rasen 9am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm, at the Old Police Station, Dear Street, Market Rasen.

Toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Adult Creator Space at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm. Drop in for a moment of calm with colouring, origami and puzzles.

Jigsaw club and swap at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - 2pm.

Blood Donation at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 12.20pm - 2.50pm and 4.20pm - 7.20pm. Book an appointment on 0300 123 23 23 or visit blood.co.uk

Gin Festival at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 5pm - 10pm. Tickets £20 from 01472 851605 or via www.bottleandcarriage.com/onlinestore

Cameo Crafts at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Saturday, August 24

Gin Festival at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 5pm - 10pm. Tickets £20 from 01472 851605 or via www.bottleandcarriage.com/onlinestore

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Sunday, August 25

Caistor Cycle Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. Start point varies. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook for details.

Summer Season of Music and Afternoon Tea at Tealby Church - Harmonix and Voices Venus singing group. Starts 2pm. Tickets £10 from 07896 715172.