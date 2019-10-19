‘Trick or Tree’ and Dark Magic at Doddington Hall

Halloween returns to Doddington Hall & Gardens near Lincoln this month with a ‘spooktacular’ schedule of events, starting with its inaugural ‘Trick or Tree’ pumpkin picking competition.

For the first time, visitors can pick their own pumpkin and win a free Christmas tree from the Doddington estate.

Pumpkin picking takes place everyday during the half-term holidays, between October 19 and 31.

Each day, hidden among the patch will be a prize pumpkin with a tree stamp and one lucky winner will get a voucher for a real Doddington Christmas tree, absolutely free.

There will also be a pumpkin carving competition on social media running until October 31, with a year-long family hall and gardens season ticket for the winner.

A special spooky adventure is waiting for guests, too, from October 23 to 26.

‘Doddington Hall’o’ween’ returns with Dark Magic, scary fun for all ages.

Places are limited; tickets cost £14 for adults and £7 for children and can be purchased from doddingtonhall.com.