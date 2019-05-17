Rasen’s new cinema project proves a winner

Market Rasen’s new weekly pop-up cinema trial at Market Rasen Methodist Church got the thumbs up last week.

A cosy audience of nine viewers enjoyed the Cary Grant classic, His Girl Friday.

One of those was Gwen Sorby, who said: “Thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Sally Dalby said: “We’ve lots of friends we’re going to tell about it.”

Local businessman Adrian Campbell volunteered to set the equipment up for the cinema.

He said: “We have a film at 1pm on Fridays for the next three weeks and a family film on Saturday afternoon May 25.

“I was worried that the audience’s vote for an old classic film would not show off the state-of-the-art 4K Dolby 5.1 system that we have, but the black and white clarity was pin sharp and the dialogue clear.

“That said, this week’s film will be a modern sci-fi but with a real human interest story and critically rated as one of the best films of all time.

“We have a costume drama and Western to come.”

As the films are shown for free, it is not possible to advertise the title of the film in advance.

Adrian added: “We will respond to feedback as the audience and following build up and we’ll run more shows on different days and times to meet demand.”

The cinema screenings are free for anyone to turn up to; no booking required.